Everything we know about Gundam Evolution so far

Bandai Namco is investing in mecha games with Gundam Evolution, a free-to-play hero shooter that literally invites players to “get in the robot.” It's the series’ first time delving into the realm of competitive shooters, which seems to take inspiration from Overwatch in terms of its 6v6 format and unique character abilities. Expect a starting roster of 12 playable mobile suits featured in the anime and three objective-focused game modes to test players’ aptitude for strategy and teamwork. Here’s everything else we know so far about Gundam Evolution.

Ryota Hogaki, Gameplay Director at Bandai Namco Online, describes it as the “perfect shooter for players of all skill levels to enjoy solo or with a group of friends.” We’ll have to see if it lives up to that claim.

When will Gundam Evolution be released?

Just one of the playable mobile suits in the game. Bandai Namco

Gundam Evolution will launch sometime in 2022, but it doesn’t have a more specific release window just yet. At the very least, the game will release in the latter half of the year after the PC network test in April. With that in mind, the game will likely be released in fall 2022.

When is the Gundam Evolution beta test?

Gundam Evolution’s Closed Network Test for PC takes place between April 7 and 12. Console server testing will happen at a later time, though exactly when hasn’t been announced yet. Those who want to sign up for the PC Network test can find the link on the Gundam Evolution Steam page or the official Closed Network Test site starting March 9. All you have to do is click on “Request Access” under Playtest and fill in the relevant information to apply. Sign-ups close on March 28.

What platforms will Gundam Evolution support?

Gundam Evolution is currently in development for PC, PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X|S, and Xbox One. North America, Europe, and Japan should have access to the game on all these platforms. However, other regions in Asia outside of Japan will only have access to it via Steam.

Is there a trailer for Gundam Evolution?

Yes! Bandai Namco dropped a Gundam Evolution trailer along with its announcement, featuring a remixed version of the Gundam Evolution Main Theme from Steve Aoki.

What is Gundam Evolution gameplay like?

Gundam Evolution is a multiplayer first-person shooter where teams of six face each other in one of the game’s three objective-based game modes: Point Capture, Domination, and Destruction. In this sense, it’s less about racking up a body count and more about strategizing to fulfill the objective. Work with your teammates to complete said objective to win over the other team.

It’s possible to queue solo. However, it’s easy to imagine that a team-based game would benefit from communication, especially if it’s advertised as “competitive.”

Who are the Gundam Evolution characters?

Looks like Overwatch but with robots. Bandai Namco

Gundam Evolution puts you in the cockpit of your favorite mech fighter. While it's based around the mobile suits seen in the Gundam anime, you play as the mech, not the anime character.

The starting roster features the 12 units seen in the trailer like the RX-78-2 GUNDAM and the ASW-G-08 GUNDAM BARBATOS. Each playable unit has its own unique kit consisting of different skills, which can range from offensive to more support-based ones. There’s not much information available about individual units at this time.

That’s not where it stops, either. Players can unlock other mobile suits and customizable items with Capital Points (CP), the in-game currency that you can earn by playing the game, or EVO Coins, which need real money to buy. There’s also a purchasable season pass that can unlock more cosmetic accessories like mobile suit skins, weapon skins, and weapon charms.