Guardians of the Galaxy 2 game release date, trailer, characters, and story for the Square Enix sequel

Despite its so-so E3 2021 showing and middling previews, Marvel’s Guardians of the Galaxy turned out to be a stellar game that surprised critics and casuals alike. Given its positive critical reception and open-ended finale, the likelihood of a sequel is high, even though one has yet to be announced by Square Enix. Video games — especially successful ones — tend to be iterative, and based on the way Marvel is pushing its gaming initiative (with another Spider-Man game and a Wolverine game, for starters), we wouldn’t be surprised if a sequel to Marvel’s Guardians of the Galaxy were in development right now. But what can we expect from a potential follow-up?

When is the Guardians of the Galaxy 2 release date?

A sequel has not been officially announced, but one is likely in development. Square Enix, Marvel

It’s unclear if and when a sequel will happen, but assuming one is in development, we can estimate when it might launch. The game’s developer, Eidos-Montréal, wrapped up production on Shadow of the Tomb Raider in 2018, giving Guardians of the Galaxy a three-year development cycle, approximately.

Since many of the assets and world are already established, and the developer doesn’t have to worry about PlayStation 6 or the next Xbox anytime soon, it’s possible a sequel could come together much faster, possibly around 2023. However, a more realistic estimation puts the sequel at around 2024.

Is there a Guardians of the Galaxy 2 trailer?

There’s no trailer since the game hasn’t been announced yet, but you can check out the announcement trailer for the first game above. If a sequel is in development, we’ll likely hear about it in the next couple of years, alongside a new trailer.

Minor spoilers for Marvel’s Guardians of the Galaxy to follow.

Who are the Guardians of the Galaxy 2 characters?

The twist ending opens the doors for a sequel. Square Enix, Marvel

Marvel’s Guardians of the Galaxy has a surprising amount of narrative depth, and thanks to its twist ending, there are a lot of things that could happen in a follow-up game. Much of the first installment focuses on Star-Lord’s familial relationships, with a surprising new character joining the group (we won’t spoil that here).

With this in mind, the sequel could absolutely explore the relationship between Quill and this new character, along with how the rest of the Guardians interact with the lineup change. If this is the route Eidos-Montréal takes, it will be interesting to see how the gameplay evolves with the new character, as well.

The Guardians of the Galaxy ending doesn’t necessarily give any hints as to what to expect going forward, but considering how the villain is handled, it’s possible we haven’t seen the last of them. Or perhaps a brand new villain could be introduced.

One thing is clear: The Guardians have risen in popularity following the events of the first game — so much so that they’ve embarked on a quest to collect more business cards. Either way, there’s plenty of room for more stories, even if it isn’t totally clear what they will end up looking like.