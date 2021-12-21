Here's when GTA Online should finally get the snow-filled winter update

What makes the ongoing gameplay of GTA Online so compelling? It probably has something to do with how the game has evolved over time with its frequent updates. On the heels of The Contract DLC, Rockstar Games has begun teasing the new winter update, which features additional items and, of course, snow. But when does the update goes live and what can we expect from it?

Although new festive items like Santa costumes, Fireworks Launcher, and Christmas trees are exciting, the best part of GTA Online’s winter updates is the implementation of snow across Los Santos. For players who live in warmer areas, enjoying GTA Online’s snow is the next best thing. Here’s what we know about the upcoming winter update.

When is it going to snow in GTA Online?

An in-game news report telegraphs snow coming to Los Santos soon. Rockstar Games

Rockstar has yet to announce the release date for GTA Online’s winter update, but if past holiday events are any indication, it should go live on or around December 22, 2021, at 5 a.m. Eastern. Typically, GTA Online updates happen each week on Wednesdays or Thursdays, so it’s a safe bet that trend will continue this time around.

Every year since 2014, GTA Online has received a winter update, featuring snow and other festive activities to enjoy. In the game itself right now, a news report mentions “heavy snow” coming to Los Santos in certain areas, so it’s only a matter of time before the update goes live.

When will the GTA Online winter update end?

Snow covering Los Santos in GTA Online. Rockstar Games

Since the GTA Online winter update hasn’t been officially announced yet, it’s unclear when the event will end. But based on previous years, it’s likely the festivities will be available for two weeks, ending during the first week of January 2022 (assuming it starts around December 22).

If the event ends on a Wednesday or Thursday, expect it to be available until January 5 or 6. Though, it’s best to wait until Rockstar releases a statement to know for sure.

What are the GTA Online winter update features?

Each year, GTA Online gets a Festive Surprise limited-time event, adding snow to Los Santos, which can be thrown at other players for devastating results.

In addition, new items such as clothing, weapons, and vehicles are added, with rewards implemented each day you check in. Previous years featured new tattoos and Christmas trees available for your apartment, just in time for the holidays. Many items are exclusive to the event, meaning the only way to obtain them is to play while Festive Surprise is live.

This year, we expect the overall premise to be the same, but with some new surprises, as well. We’ll find out more when Rockstar officially unveils this year’s GTA Online winter event.