Here’s exactly when you can play the GTA Online Los Santos Tuners update

Grand Theft Auto Online ’s next big expansion will be released on July 20, 2021. We want to make sure you’re there to download it as soon as it goes live. Below, we outline when the new DLC is likely to release and explain everything players can expect to see once the content is in their hands.

Your car will have never looked better thanks to this latest addition to Rockstar’s popular multiplayer platform.

When is the GTA Los Santos Tuners update release time?

While GTA Online’s developers at Rockstar Games have yet to officially reveal a release time for the Los Santos Tuners update, most of the game’s substantial expansions typically release somewhere between 4 a.m. and 5 a.m. Eastern on the day of release. With that in mind, the Los Santos Tuners update should start rolling out July 20 within that time window. December’s Cayo Perico Heist was fully deployed around 5:30 a.m. Eastern.

When GTA Online’s Los Santos Tuners update releases July 20, you’ll be able o drive nearly a dozen new cars around the city. Rockstar Games

Players on PlayStation may want to look for a patch labeled as version 1.38 or higher to know they’re getting the most recent DLC.

What to expect from the Los Santos Tuners update

True to its name, the GTA Online Los Santos Tuners update focuses heavily on car culture, showing off your customized rides, and taking on jobs with high-speed thrills. Here’s a rundown of everything you can expect to see in the update, thanks to the official Rockstar Newswire blog post.

The update also features multiple new race types suited for the streets or the track. Rockstar Games