GTA Online November 18 Weekly Update offers big rewards for casino visits

GTA Online has a new weekly update for November 18. Following the tradition of November’s Heist Month updates, this one takes players back to the Diamond Casino for a chance at scoring major cash and cool rewards. Diamonds are back, which means there’s a much stronger possibility to make a fortune by completing a single heist. There’s also the Pegassi Zorrusso on the prize wheel, and a totally free van for those who need it. Here’s what you can expect to see when you boot up GTA Online over the next few days.

GTA Online November 18 Weekly Update rewards

Diamonds return to the Casino : Diamonds have been cut from the Diamond Casino Heist for quite some time, with players generally not receiving them after their first completion. In honor of Heist Month’s focus on the Diamond Casino, however, the highly valuable currency has returned for a limited time. Squad up and make some sweet money.

: Diamonds have been cut from the Diamond Casino Heist for quite some time, with players generally not receiving them after their first completion. In honor of Heist Month’s focus on the Diamond Casino, however, the highly valuable currency has returned for a limited time. Squad up and make some sweet money. 2X GTA$ on Casino Work Missions and Casino Story Missions

Triple Rewards on the Diamond Anniversary Series and 2X Drop Zone : If you like the Adversary Modes in GTA Online , you’ll also get triple rewards for playing any mode in the Diamond Series. This includes Diamond Every Bullet Counts, Diamond Hardest Target, Diamond Juggernaut, Diamond Kill Quota, Diamond Resurrection, Diamond Slasher, and Diamond Trading Places.

: If you like the Adversary Modes in , you’ll also get triple rewards for playing any mode in the Diamond Series. This includes Diamond Every Bullet Counts, Diamond Hardest Target, Diamond Juggernaut, Diamond Kill Quota, Diamond Resurrection, Diamond Slasher, and Diamond Trading Places. 2X Car Meet Rep on Sprints

The November 18 Weekly Update takes players back to the Diamond Casino Heist for some major scores. Rockstar Games

GTA Online November 18 Weekly Update freebies, vehicle spin, and property discounts

Annis S80RR - 40% off

Progen PR4 - 40% off

Invade and Persuade RC Tank - 40% off

Maxwell Vagrant - 40% off

Karin Everon - 40% off

Western Rampant Rocket - 40% off

Enus Paragon R - 40% off

Free Declasse Bugstars Burrito : Just buy the van from Warstock Cache & Carry to add it to your garage.

: Just buy the van from Warstock Cache & Carry to add it to your garage. Vapid Dominator GTT Prize Ride : Place first in three LS Car Mee races.

: Place first in three LS Car Mee races. Test Ride : Emperor Vectre, Dinka Jester RR, and Pfister Growler.

: Emperor Vectre, Dinka Jester RR, and Pfister Growler. Prize Wheel Podium Car - Pegassi Zorrusso : Another strong car for the wheel spin if you’re lucky.

: Another strong car for the wheel spin if you’re lucky. Free Weekend Racer Livery for the Bravado Banshee

Free red “The Diamond” Classic Tee : Complete the Diamond Casino Heist between November 18 and November 24 to get it.

: Complete the Diamond Casino Heist between November 18 and November 24 to get it. Free Liberty City Penitentiary Coveralls : If you managed to play the horror that is Grand Theft Auto: The Trilogy - The Definitive Edition , you’ll get the coveralls by logging in to GTA Online before November 25.

: If you managed to play the horror that is , you’ll get the coveralls by logging in to before November 25. Small discounts on all casino properties and accessories

The Pegassi Zorrusso is your spin reward if you’re lucky enough to get it. Rockstar Games

What will be in the next GTA Online Weekly Update?

With this week’s update highlighting the Diamond Casino Heist, it’s pretty much a guarantee that the next Weekly Update will offer similar benefits and discounts tied to the Cayo Perico Heist. After that, Rockstar will presumably be ready to start showing off its next big heist or update due to drop in December. Heist Month has been all about taking a walk down memory lane, but it ends with fans being able to get a glimpse at the platform’s future.