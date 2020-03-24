GTA 6 website update seems to confirm a major reveal is about to happen

Grand Theft Auto 6 remains unconfirmed yet inevitable, but an announcement could finally arrive extremely soon. Previous GTA 6 rumors indicated that Rockstar Games might announce the game in late March. Now, fans on Reddit have found compelling evidence to suggest that Rockstar does indeed have something major planned — and it might happen any day now.

Redditor u/bozidarilic shared on Monday that they'd discovered Rockstar’s parent company, Take-Two Interactive, had updated the website domain gtavi.com. This comes days after chatter on message board GTAForums and 4chan claimed some kind of GTA 6 announcement would happen this week. The timing makes it seem like Rockstar is readying its site with major art assets and perhaps even a teaser trailer to show the world what its been cooking up since the 2013 release of GTA 6.

Before bozidarilic’s Reddit post, going to gtavi.com would redirect to Rockstar’s main site for GTA 5. The domain now redirects anyone who visits it to an error. Rockstar Games clearly made some kind of deliberate change on the backend for some reason, so this is a big hint that the developer could soon use that URL to house new information that hasn't been unlocked yet. That has whipped the game’s diehard fan base into a frenzy.

“See you in Vice City,” commented Redditor u/TLGTheLittleGuy in reference to a widely circulated (but still unconfirmed) "Project Americas" GTA 6 rumor that claims that the game would once again take place in fictional Miami.

There's a lot of excitement in the GTA fan community, but there’s also some doubt as well.

A Reddit post by u/omgitsmint found evidence that Take-Two has updated its GTA domains every two years. The Redditor posted this information as if it were further evidence that a big announcement is coming, but many people in the comments took it as a sign that Take-Two was simply doing a routine update on all of the domains it owns.

The Inverse Analysis

For now, the possibility of a March 25 GTA 6 reveal is nothing more than speculation. However, the timing of these domain updates, Rockstar’s release of new artwork, and the non-stop rumors that have been circulating online together make for a compelling and exciting argument. It’s possible that the developer could unveil GTA 6 this year, but whether or not it happens on Wednesday remains to be seen.

The company is still raking in huge profits from GTA 5 Online, so there’s no need to rush the development for one of its most iconic franchises. However, with the PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X just around the corner, the company might want to energize its fan base with a multiplatform title made for the next generation of console gaming. Rockstar doesn't even need to confirm a release date yet. All the company would need to do is confirm that GTA 6 was in development, and the gaming community would be in a frenzy.

GTA 5 was first announced in October 2011 and it shipped two years later. Rockstar could follow the same timeline this time around and aim for a 2022 or 2023 launch date, but only time will tell if the rumor mill accurately predicted this next step in Rockstar’s GTA legacy. Either way, we'll know for sure within the next 48 hours just how accurate all of these rumors have been.