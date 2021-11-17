Game Guides
34 game-breaking GTA V cheat codes to use on any platform
Cheat codes have been an iconic part of the Grand Theft Auto series for over 20 years now, so it was no surprise to see them utilized in GTA 5. While GTA 5 is certainly the most realistic of the bunch, it still features the wackiest cheats imaginable, from spawning a golf cart, to slowing down time, and even giving you explosive bullets. In total, there are 34 codes available in the game. While there aren’t as many in GTA 5 as there are in the recent remasters of Vice City and San Andreas, there’s still plenty of cheat codes to enjoy. Here are all the GTA 5 cheat codes and how to use them.
GTA 5 cheats list
Cheat codes are available in the single-player mode across all versions of GTA 5, and there are two ways to utilize them. First, you can simply press the button/keyboard inputs like past GTA titles during regular gameplay (as opposed to from the pause screen).
The other way is only available on the PS4, Xbox One, and PC versions of GTA 5 and it involves using your cell phone in-game. Each cheat has a cell phone number that corresponds to it, and by dialing specific numbers, you can enable specific codes. Use whichever method is easiest for you, but keep in mind, some codes require the use of the cell phone rather than button/key inputs.
These are all the GTA 5 cheat codes across all platforms:
Invincibility
- PlayStation: Right, X, Right, Left, Right, R1, Right, Left, X, Triangle
- Xbox: Right, A, Right, Left, Right, RB, Right, Left, A, Y
- PC: PAINKILLER
- Cell Phone: 1-999-724-6545537
Max Health and Armor
- PlayStation: Circle, L1, Triangle, R2, X, Square, Circle, Right, Square, L1, L1, L1
- Xbox: B, LB, Y, RT, A, X, B, Right, X, LB, LB, LB
- PC: TURTLE
- Cell Phone: 1-999-887-853
Super Jump
- PlayStation: L2, L2, Square, Circle, Circle, L2, Square, Square, Left, Right, X
- Xbox: Left, Left, Y, Y, Right, Right, Left, Right, X, RB, RT
- PC: HOPTOIT
- Cell Phone: 1-999-467-8648
Moon Gravity
- PlayStation: Left, Left, L1, R1, L1, Right, Left, L1, Left
- Xbox: Left, Left, LB, RB, LB, Right, Left, LB, Left
- PC: FLOATER
- Cell Phone: 1-999-356-2837
Spawn Weapons
- PlayStation: Triangle, R2, Left, L1, X, Right, Triangle, Down, Square, L1, L1, L1
- Xbox: Y, RT, Left, LB, A, Right, Y, Down, X, LB, LB, LB
- PC: TOOLUP
- Cell Phone: 1-999-866-587
Lower Wanted Level
- PlayStation: R1, R1, Circle, R2, Right, Left, Right, Left, Right, Left
- Xbox: RB, RB, B, RT, Right, Left, Right, Left, Right, Left
- PC: LAWYERUP
- Cell Phone: 1-999-529-93787
Raise Wanted Level
- PlayStation: R1, R1, Circle, R2, Left, Right, Left, Right, Left, Right
- Xbox: RB, RB, B, RT, Left, Right, Left, Right, Left, Right
- PC: FUGITIVE
- Cell Phone: 1-999-384-48483
Fast Run
- PlayStation: Triangle, Left, Right, Right, L2, L1, Square
- Xbox: Y, Left, Right, Right, LT, LB, X
- PC: CATCHME
- Cell Phone: 1-999-228-2463
Fast Swim
- PlayStation: Left, Left, L1, Right, Right, R2, Left, L2, Right
- Xbox: Left, Left, LB, Right, Right, RT, Left, LT, Right
- PC: GOTGILLS
- Cell Phone: 1-999-468-44557
Skyfall
- PlayStation: L1, L2, R1, R2, Left, Right, Left, Right, L1, L2, R1, R2, Left, Right, Left, Right
- Xbox: LB, LT, RB, RT, Left, Right, Left, Right, LB, LT, RB, RT, Left, Right, Left, Right
- PC: SKYFALL
- Cell Phone: 1-999-759-3255
Recharge Ability
- PlayStation: X, X, Square, R1, L1, X, Right, Left, X
- Xbox: A, A, X, RB, LB, A, Right, Left, A
- PC: POWERUP
- Cell Phone: 1-999-769-3787
Explosive Melee Attacks
- PlayStation: Right, Left, X, Triangle, R1, Circle, Circle, Circle, L2
- Xbox: Right, Left, A, Y, RB, B, B, B, LT
- PC: HOTHANDS
- Cell Phone: 1-999-468-42637
Explosive Bullets
- PlayStation: Right, Square, X, Left, R1, R2, Left, Right, Right, L1, L1, L1
- Xbox: Right, X, A, Left, RB, RT, Left, Right, Right, LB, LB, LB
- PC: HIGHEX
- Cell Phone: 1-999-444-439
Flaming Bullets
- PlayStation: L1, R1, Square, R1, Left, R2, R1, Left, Square, Right, L1, L1
- Xbox: LB, RB, X, RB, Left, RT, RB, Left, X, Right, LB, LB
- PC: INCENDIARY
- Cell Phone: 1-999-4623-634279
Slow Motion Aim
- PlayStation: Square, L2, R1, Triangle, Left, Square, L2, Right, X
- Xbox: X, LT, RB, Y, Left, X, LT, Right, A
- PC: DEADEYE
- Cell Phone: 1-999-332-3393
Slow Motion
- PlayStation: Triangle, Left, Right, Right, Square, R2, R1
- Xbox: Y, Left, Right, Right, X, RT, RB
- PC: SLOWMO
- Cell Phone: 1-999-756-966
Drunk Mode
- PlayStation: Triangle, Right, Right, Left, Right, Square, Circle, Left
- Xbox: Y, Right, Right, Left, Right, X, B, Left
- PC: LIQUOR
- Cell Phone: 1-999-547-867
Spawn Buzzard
- PlayStation: Circle, Circle, L1, Circle, Circle, Circle, L1, L2, R1, Triangle, Circle, Triangle
- Xbox: B, B, LB, B,B,B,LB, LT, RB, Y, B, Y
- PC: BUZZOFF
- Cell Phone: 1-999-289-9633
Spawn Comet
- PlayStation: R1, Circle, R2, Right, L1, L2, X, X, Square, R1
- Xbox: RB, B, RT, Right, LB, LT, A, A, X, RB
- PC: COMET
- Cell Phone: 1-999-266-38
Spawn Sanchez
- PlayStation: Left, Left, Right, Right, Left, Right, Square, Circle, Triangle, R1, R2
- Xbox: B, A, LB, B, B, LB, B, RB, RT, LT, LB, LB
- PC: OFFROAD
- Cell Phone: 1-999-633-7623
Spawn Trashmaster
- PlayStation: Circle, R1, Circle, R1, Left, Left, R1, L1, Circle, Right
- Xbox: B, RB, B, RB, Left, Left, RB, LB, B, Right
- PC: TRASHED
- Cell Phone: 1-999-872-7433
Spawn Limo
- PlayStation: R2, Right, L2, Left, Left, R1, L1, Circle, Right
- Xbox: RT, Right, LT, Left, Left, RB, LB, B, Right
- PC: VINEWOOD
- Cell Phone: 1-999-846-39663
Spawn Stunt Plane
- PlayStation: Circle, Right, L1, L2, Left, R1, L1, L1, Left, Left, X, Triangle
- Xbox: B, Right, LB, LT, Left, RB, LB, LB, Left, Left, A, Y
- PC: BARNSTORM
- Cell Phone: 1-999-227-678-676
Spawn Caddy
- PlayStation: Circle, L1, Left, R1, L2, X, R1, L1, Circle, X
- Xbox: B, LB, Left, RB, LT, A, RB, LB, B, A
- PC: HOLEIN1
- Cell Phone: 1-999-4653-461
Spawn Rapid GT
- PlayStation: R2, L1, Circle, Right, L1, R1, Right, Left, Circle, R2
- Xbox: RT, LB, B, Right, LB, RB, Right, Left, B, RT
- PC: RAPIDGT
- Cell Phone: 1-999-727-4348
Spawn Duster
- PlayStation: Right, Left, R1, R1, R1, Left, Triangle, Triangle, X, Circle, L1, L1
- Xbox: Right, Left, RB, RB, RB, Left, Y, Y, A, B, LB, LB
- PC: FLYSPRAY
- Cell Phone: 1-999-359-77729
Spawn PCJ-600 Motorcycle
- PlayStation: R1, Right, Left, Right, R2, Left, Right, Square, Right, L2, L1, L1
- Xbox: RB, Right, Left, Right, RT, Left, Right, X, Right, LT, LB, LB
- PC: ROCKET
- Cell Phone: 1-999-762-538
Spawn BMX
- PlayStation: Left, Left, Right, Right, Left, Right, Square, Circle, Triangle, R1, R2
- Xbox: Left, Left, Right, Right, Left, Right, X, B, Y, RB, RT
- PC: BANDIT
- Cell Phone: 1-999-226-348
Kraken Sub (No button input)
- PC: BUBBLES
- Cell Phone: 1-999-282-2537
Dodo Airplane (No button input)
- PC: EXTINCT
- Cell Phone: 1-999-398-4628
Duke O'Death Car (No button input)
- PC: DEATHCAR
- Cell Phone: 1-999-332-84227
Slidey Cars
- PlayStation: Triangle, R1, R1, Left, R1, L1, R2, L1
- Xbox: Y, RB, RB, Left, RB, LB, RT, LB
- PC: SNOWDAY
- Cell Phone: 1-999-766-9329
Give Parachute
- PlayStation: Left, Right, L1, L2, R1, R2, R2, Left, Left, Right, L1
- Xbox: Left, Right, LB, LT, RB, RT, RT, Left, Left, Right, LB
- PC: SKYDIVE
- Cell Phone: 1-999-759-3483
Change Weather
- PlayStation: R2, X, L1, L1, L2, L2, L2, Square
- Xbox: RT, A, LB, LB, LT, LT, LT, X
- PC: MAKEITRAIN
- Cell Phone: 1-999-625-348-7246
Do GTA 5 cheat codes disable achievements and trophies?
Cheat codes do disable the ability to earn trophies and achievements, so use them at your own risk. One thing to keep in mind is that you can still earn trophies if a cheat code has been used on a particular save file as long as you shut down the game. After you’ve shut down and reopened the game, all cheat codes will be disabled, meaning you’ll be able to earn trophies once again. Just make sure you don’t have cheats turned on when a trophy is supposed to pop, because you’ll knock yourself out of earning it.
GTA 5 is available for PlayStation, Xbox, and PC now.