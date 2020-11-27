Go away gritty law procedurals! The Ace Attorney series is back! You might be accustomed to the plethora of procedural shows featuring gritty professionals interacting with the law using their serious glances and “legal papers,” but sometimes it becomes a bit much.

That’s where Ace Attorney comes in.

The Ace Attorney franchise focuses on lawyers that also get up to hijinks like cross-examining a parrot and other shenanigans. The franchise reached the height of silliness in the spin-off duology, The Great Ace Attorney, a pair of games taking place around the turn of the 20th century. The duology was never released outside of Japan until now. It’s coming to the west later this year as The Great Ace Attorney Chronicles.

Here's everything we know about The Great Ace Attorney Chronicles.

‌‌

When is the Great Ace Attorney Chronicles release date?

The Great Ace Attorney Chronicles will launch on PS4, Nintendo Switch, and Steam on July 27, 2021.

Is there a trailer for The Great Ace Attorney Chronicles?

Yes! You can watch a trailer for the game below.

‌

The trailer opens by showing the Protagonist, Ryunosuke Naruhodo’s familial relationship to Phoenix Wright, simultaneously showing that the game takes place at the turn of the 20th century.

We’re then given a look at the cast. First up is Ryūnosuke Naruhodō, the lead character and an ancestor of Phoenix Wright. Then we meet Susato Mikotoba, the game's heroine. Rounding out the Japanese characters, we have Kazuma Asogi.

The trailer shows transitions to an England-based cast. We’re shown a detective named Herlock Shlomes and his assistant, Iris Wilson. Together, the quintet solves crimes and puts criminals away using the legal system.

The trailer then shows the available cases in both games, taking you through how a normal case might work from investigation to final verdict.

Lastly, we see that the game contains more than just the two games. You can also enjoy all the DLC stories and costumes that released for both games as packed in stories.

What games are included in The Great Ace Attorney Chronicles?

The Great Ace Attorney Chronicles includes Great Ace Attorney: Adventures and the second game, Great Ace Attorney: Resolve. You can buy the pair for $39.99.

If you’re okay forking over an additional $20s, you can also claim the first three Ace Attorney games in a bundle with The Great Ace Attorney for $59.99.

Ryu and Herlock. Capcom

Who is Herlock Shlomes in The Great Ace Attorney Chronicles?

You might’ve noticed that the England-based pals in Great Ace Attorney Chronicles have extremely similar names to Sherlock Holmes and his partner, Watson. It’s a real conundrum of a coincidence, right?

They’re actually intended to be Sherlock Holmes and Watson. The pair had that name in the original Japanese release, but had their name changed in the west.

This is likely due to the aggressively litigious Arthur Conan Doyle estate, which still holds the rights to later Sherlock Holmes stories that show a more emotional side to the sleuth. Enola Holmes ran into a similar issue earlier this year. While the detective's exact arc in the game is currently unknown, it's likely Capcom didn't want to tempt fate and preemptively changed the name.

How will The Great Ace Attorney Chronicles be localized?

Ace Attorney is a heavily localized series. The American release of the series transformed the series from being Japan-based to taking place in an alternate version of Los Angeles, where Japanese culture was heavily integrated into American life.

It seems that Great Ace Attorney is forgoing that history and choosing to split the game between Meiji-era Japan and England. Who knows maybe the characters will say at the end “That’s it, I’m moving to L.A!” Thus filling the plot hole.

The Great Ace Attorney Chronicles will be available on July 27, 2021.