It's up to samurai Jin Sakai to kickstart a rebellion against the invading Mongol army in Ghost of Tsushima, but the new PlayStation 4 game provides Jin with a tranquil respite to calm his nerves by writing haikus at various locations across the island of Tsushima.

Here's where to find all 19 of these calming mini-games.

What are Ghost of Tsushima's haikus?

In the real world, haikus are simple poems composed of three lines with rigid rules. Traditionally, the first line needs five syllables, the second needs seven syllables, and the third needs five syllables again.

Haikus in Ghost of Tsushima follow that ruleset, but the game does much of the work for you. When you interact with a haiku in-game, you go through three rounds where you're shown three lines in each round. Don't worry; There's no wrong answer. Select the line that jives with you the most on three separate occasions to complete the haiku.

When you're done, you'll be rewarded with a headband . This is solely a cosmetic reward. Unlocked headbands can be equipped by heading to the gear menu and selecting the "head" option.

There are 19 haikus available in Ghost of Tsushima. You'll find the first 16 by exploring the world or using the Wind of Vanity exploration skill, which allows you to track new cosmetic items with the Guiding Wind. That includes haikus. Interactable haikus are denoted by a circular mat and a few candles.

The remaining three are found through the main story and side tales.

Unlocking all haikus will help you obtain the silver trophy: Body, Mind, and Spirit. You'll also need to uncover every Bamboo Strike and Hot Spring location to achieve this one.

Izuhara (Act 1) Haiku Locations

You can find all of the following Haiku locations from the beginning of the game. There are 8 Haikus to find in Act 1.

1/2 of Izuhara map. Sony / Sucker Punch

19. Hiyoshi Haiku

You can find this south of Old Woodsman's Canopy. You'll be rewarded with the Headband of Peace.

18. Ariake Haiku

You can locate this on a teeny island within Lake Izuhara. You'll be rewarded with the Headband of Refuge.

17. Azamo Haiku

Find this one within the southeast Kuta Grasslands. You'll be rewarded with the Headband of Invasion.

16. Tsutsu Haiku

This is located west of Lake Kunehama. You'll be rewarded with the Headband of Death.

15. Komatsu Haiku

North of Takuzudama cemetery, peruse the Black Sands Inlet to find your haiku. You'll be rewarded with the Headband of Strife.

14. Kashine Haiku

Search in the area west of Shigenori Peak. You'll be rewarded with the Headband of Fear.

13. Komoda Haiku

Check out Wolf Cub Falls to find this haiku. You'll be rewarded with the Headband of Defeat.

12. Hiyoshi Haiku (2)

The second Hyoshi haiku is uncovered by speaking to an NPC at the northern section of Hyoshi Springs. This doesn't come with a headband reward.

Toyotama (Act 2) Haiku Locations

All of these Haiku locations can only be accessed once you reach Act 2 of the main story. There are 5 Haiku locations in Act 2 and 2 story haikus.

1/2 of Toyotama haiku locations Sony / Sucker Punch

11. Akashima Haiku

You can find this haiku south of Old Kanazawa Marsh. You'll be rewarded with the Headband of Uncertainty.

10. Umugi Haiku

This is located in the Field of Equinox Flower. You can find it to the east of Moss Light Inn. You'll be rewarded with the Headband of Perseverance.

9. Otsuna Haiku

To Toyotama's westernmost side, you'll find the Musashi Coast and this haiku. You'll be rewarded with the Headband of Survival.

8. Kushi Haiku

Search between Little Monk's Pond and Benkei's Falls to find this haiku. It'll be right by the water. You'll be rewarded with the Headband of Preservation.

7. Kubara Haiku

North of Omi Lake, you'll find a small pond with a place to enjoy this haiku nearby. You'll be rewarded with the Headband of Rebirth.

6. "Ghosts of the Past" main tale Haiku

You'll interact with this haiku naturally in the main tale mission "Ghosts of the Past." There's no reward.

5. "The Proud Do Not Endure" side tale Haiku

After completing Ghosts of the Past, you'll unlock a side tale with Yuriko. This haiku will be experienced during that tale. There is no reward unless you count internal tranquility.

Kamiagata (Act 3) Haiku Locations

These Haikus can only be found once you've reached Act 3 in the main story. There are 3 Haiku locations to find in Act 3.

1/2 of Kamiagata Haiku map Sony / Sucker Punch

4. Kin Haiku

You can find this to the west of Iwai Village. You'll be rewarded with the Headband of Ruin.

3. Sago Haiku

To the westmost area of Kamiagata, you'll find this headband in Guardian's Ridge's northern section. You'll be rewarded with the Headband of Hope.

2. Jogaku Haiku

This can be found in Whaler's Coast. You'll be rewarded with the Headband of Strength.

1. Final story tale Haiku

You will get this haiku in the final story tale immediately before the ending. This is a required event that you cannot miss.

Once you're done, you can start chasing down Bamboo Strikes, which can be found all over Tsushima.