If you’re a free-to-play gacha gamer, you are likely scrimping and saving your Primogems. The main in-game currency of Genshin Impact is scarce but essential if you want to obtain new characters.

Luckily, Genshin Impact Version 2.0 adds the new Inazuma region, which has tons of new achievements to obtain. Each one will grant you a tidy sum of Primogems. The new Japan-inspired region also adds a few hidden achievements, including one inspired by the earworm one-hit wonder, “Who Let the Dogs Out.” If you complete the elusive task, you can earn an extra five Primogems and some bragging rights.

Here’s everything you need to do to unlock the achievement.

How do you unlock the Who Let the Dogs Out achievement in Genshin Impact?

Who Let the Dogs Out is a very literal achievement in Genshin Impact. To unlock it, all you need to do is find the only caged dog in Inazuma and free them using a Metal Key. You’ll be able to locate both in very close proximity to one another.

Where do you find the Metal Key in Genshin Impact?

The Metal Key is the easiest thing to locate. Head to Jinren Island, a small isle north of Narukami Island. There will be a smaller island with a teleporter Northwest of Jinren Island.

You’ll be able to find crates containing Metal Keys throughout the isle. If you don’t have one handy, here are four locations you can scope out:

Map of the metal keys on Jinren Island miHoYo

You’ll find the first Metal Key on the southeast part of Jinren Island. It will be on wooden scaffolding, wedged between some crates. Head to the northwestern side of the isle to find the key by more crates on a low wooden balcony. There will also be a tan sack with a four-pointed symbol in front of the crates. Go southwest from number two to find a similar set of crates under a torn purple flag. You’ll find the key amongst the crates. You’ll find the fourth key by scaling the smaller isle with the teleporter. The key will require you to take two ladders up. You’ll find it by some old rope.

Where can you find the caged dog in Genshin Impact?

Where to find the trapped Shiba Inu in Genshin Impact. miHoYo

Now that you’ve got your trusty Metal Key you can now free the trapped Shiba. You can find their cage on the southeast tip of Jinren Island. Free them using a single Metal Key. You’ll immediately be awarded the “Who Let the Dogs Out” achievement, but your work isn’t over yet.

Follow the newly liberated pooch. They’ll lead you to a nearby precious chest, granting you even more Primogems. Now that’s a good deal.