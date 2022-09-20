How to get the Ultra-Hot Burner Lamp cooking gadget in Genshin Impact

No one wants to wait for anything anymore. People are all about leaks, early access, and fast passes, enough that HoYoverse has added a gadget to Genshin Impact that expedites its hours-long method of processing ingredients. Thanks to the Ultra-Hot Burner Lamp Test Model, players can process ingredients immediately in exchange for ores. Note that this isn’t for cooking actual meals, but for processing ingredients like ham, cheese, and flour. It’s only about the time it takes to process them, not actual efficacy in terms of their effects. Here’s exactly what the Ultra-Hot Burner Lamp Test Model does and where you can get it.

What is the Ultra-Hot Burner Lamp Test Model?

The Ultra-Hot Burner Lamp appeared in the Genshin Impact 3.0 livestream.

The Ultra-Hot Burner Lamp Test Model is a gadget that decreases the time it takes to process ingredients for cooking. It only affects ingredients that you view in the “Process” tab in cooking menus. Processing these ingredients can take hours. The Ultra-Hot Lamp cuts that time significantly for those who want processed ingredients now.

How do I use the Ultra-Hot Burner Lamp Test Model?

The Ultra-Hot Burner Lamp doesn’t work until you start processing an ingredient. That means selecting an item in the menu to process (and the number of items). After that, click on the in-progress timer on the item to see the added “Accelerate” button next to “Cook.”

These are the six Ores that you could use to accelerate the processing time:

Iron Chunk

White Iron Chunk

Crystal Chunk

Magic Crystal Chunk

Starsilver

Amethyst Lump

All of them accelerate the time at different rates. Iron Chunk, one of the most common minerals, will speed up the process at a slower rate than a rarer one like Starsilver.

How do I get the Ultra-Hot Burner Lamp Test Model?

An example of the UI for processing ingredients with an equipped Ultra-Hot Burner Lamp Test Model. HoYoverse

The Ultra-Hot Burner Lamp Test Model is a reward for reaching Reputation Level 5 in Sumeru. You need to complete the latest chapter of the Sumeru story arc, Archon Quest III: Chapter II “Dawn,” to unlock your Sumeru Reputation Level. A triangular icon for where to speak to the reputation rep in Sumeru City will then pop up on the northern half of the map.

Reputation Levels are available in all the different countries from Mondstadt to Sumeru. If you want to raise your Reputation Level for Sumeru, you need to complete requests, bounties, and quests related to the country. Once the meter hits Level 5, then you should be able to claim the Ultra-Hot Lamp from the reputation rep in Sumeru City.

Is the Ultra-Hot Burner Lamp Test Model worth it?

If you have the Ores to spare, then sure. Others think it’s a “useless” invention in comparison to the Mystic Enhancement Ores that you could trade them for instead. After all, processing ingredients is a waiting game. You will get them if you wait long enough for them to be processed. There will rarely be an occasion when you need those ingredients immediately.

The Ultra-Hot Burner Lamp Test Model isn’t anything to grind for right away. However, if HoYo improves it with additional features, then it could be worth it in the future. It’s still just a “test model.”

Genshin Impact is currently available for PC, PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, iOS, and Android.