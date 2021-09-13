Being an angler isn’t easy in Genshin Impact. If you’re trying to gather fish in miHoYo’s free-to-play RPG, your final goal is likely obtaining The Catch, the powerful Polearm that pairs perfectly with the game’s newest five-star character, Raiden Shogun.

Ordinarily, farming for the weapon is time-consuming and tedious. You’ll need to travel throughout Teyvat to get all the necessary fish, and they don’t respawn immediately. The latest limited-time Genshin Impact event changes all that. Lunar Realm provides multiple new fishing spots with all the swimmers that you might need for The Catch. Better still, all those fish respawn immediately.

If you’re planning to build Raiden Shogun and refine her best weapon, you need to take advantage of this fish fire sale ASAP. Here’s everything you need to know.

When does the Genshin Impact Lunar realm event end?

The Lunar Realm event began on September 10, 2021. It will conclude on September 20, 2021 at 4 a.m. Eastern.

How do you fish in the Genshin Impact Lunar Realm event?

Fishing in the Lunar Realm event is just like normal fishing, only with some added suggestions. Lunar Realm will grant you access to new fishing spots exclusive to the event, which will also be marked on your map.

When you arrive, you’ll be told to complete an objective like catch a certain type of fish within the time limit. Don’t listen to that.

Instead, you should go wild and catch whatever, please. You’ll be able to keep all of the fish you manage to catch via this event and these fish respawn nearly immediately, making it the easiest possible way to rack up fish for The Catch.

How do fish respawn in the Genshin Impact Lunar Realm event?

There will always be a quantity of fish actively swimming about in any Lunar Realm fishing spot. If you catch one fish, it will be replaced by another one immediately. You can’t control what fish get respawned into the pool, but it’s very easy to get the more essential fish like Rusty Koi in the mix.

You can catch up to 50 fish per day using this method, making it possibly the fastest way to get a bunch of fish quickly.

What are the Genshin Impact Lunar Realm fishing spots?

Right now, there are three fishing spots for the Lunar Realm event. Three more are expected to be added before the event concludes, according to the in-game event page. It’s unknown what fish will be available at the additional spots.

Here’s where you can find all of them. These spots are also denoted on your in-game map with a fish icon. Fish that you need to refine or unlock The Catch will be marked with *** symbols.

1. West of Mingyun Village, Liyue

Fishing spot number one in the Lunar Realm event miHoYo

You can find five fish types here depending on your in-game clock time.

***Golden Koi (Anytime)

Medaka (Anytime)

Crystalfish (6:00 to 18:00)

Sweet-Flower Medaka (Anytime)

Dawncatcher (18:00 to 6:00)

2 . Luhua Pool, Liyue

Lunar Realm fishing spot by Luhua Pool. miHoYo

You can find five fish types here depending on your in-game clock time.

***Rusty Koi (Anytime)

Medaka (Anytime)

Betta (18:00 to 6:00)

Crystalfish (6:00 to 18:00)

Sweet-Flower Medaka (Anytime)

3. West of Kujou Encampment, Inazuma

Lunar Realm fishing spot to the west of the Kujou Encampment. miHoYo

You can find five fish types here depending on your in-game clock time.

*** Pufferfish (Anytime)

Medaka (Anytime)

Crystalfish (6:00 to 18:00)

Glaze Medaka (Anytime)

Dawncatcher (18:00 to 6:00)

This list will be updated as additional fishing spots are added to the Lunar Realm event.