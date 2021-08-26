Genshin Impact boasts more than three dozen magical characters, but nobody is more powerful than the excellent musical score that accentuates the adventure game’s action. To honor the game’s anniversary, developer miHoYo is hosting a digital-only Genshin Impact concert featuring numerous songs from the game. Musicians who work on Genshin Impact like Yu-Peng Chen will take the spotlight.

The actual show will be performed in part by Maestro Dirk Brossé and the Flanders Symphony Orchestra.

There might even be some special goodies for those who tune in. Here’s everything you need to know about the Genshin Impact Global Concert event.

When is the Genshin Impact concert date?

The Genshin Impact Global Concert will be available on October 3, 2021.

Is there a Genshin Impact Global Concert trailer?

Yes! You can watch it below.

It’s only a brief teaser, but we can hear the orchestra performing the main Genshin Impact theme song. This might give us some insight into the iconic tunes that can be expected from the main show. The description claims viewers will “relive the moving melodies that echo in Teyvat with Travelers.”

Perhaps this means we can expect at least the main theme of every region to be performed. In a press release, miHoYo claims that we can expect covers of a few songs as well.

How do you watch the Genshin Impact concert?

A method to watch the Genshin Impact Global Concert has yet to be disclosed. We can assume that you’ll use the regular Genshin Impact channels like the ones utilized for livestreams and trailers. The Genshin Impact Global Concert will likely be streamed on the official Genshin Impact Twitch channel and the official YouTube channel.

It’s worth noting that this concert is online-only. MiHoYo is utilizing stages across the world like in Belgium, the United States, and South Korea, but the public will not be able to watch at this juncture.

How long is the Genshin Impact concert?

The Genshin Impact Global Concert is currently slated to be 90 minutes long.

Will there be Genshin Impact concert skins?

We can all see those swanky duds in the promotional art for the Genshin Impact Global Concert, right? Naturally, you might want to shroud your favorite character in them.

Unfortunately, there’s no word on if they’ll be available for you to use in-game right now.

Key art from the concert. miHoYo

What are the Genshin Impact concert rewards?

There are currently no known rewards for watching the concert, but it would be surprising if they didn’t add a little treat. Livestreams often provide a small Primogem reward, perhaps that is what viewers will get for enjoying the concert?

Will there be game announcements at the Genshin Impact concert?

While not official canon to gaming concerts, it’s not uncommon for games to have large announcements tied to these musical events. For example, the expansion, Kingdom Hearts III: ReMind, was announced at a concert.

It’s possible the Genshin Impact Global Concert will also conclude with an announcement.

That being said, the concert occurs mere days after the Version 2.2 livestream. News items might be shared there first.

When will there be an in-person Genshin Impact concert?

Maybe in the future. Developer miHoYo is currently planning a Genshin Impact convention in China. A date for that has yet to be hammered down due to Covid-19 concerns. Perhaps if that goes off without a hitch, we’ll see an in-person concert in the future.