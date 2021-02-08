Where to find brown creatures for the Genshin Impact Five Flushes event

Genshin Impact welcomes amateur photographers. In the latest event, Five Flushes of Fortune, players are asked to get some candids. You need to snap pictures of specifically colored Teyvat wildlife, deadly foes, and collectible items to obtain rare camera filters. For February 8's challenge, you need to photograph brown creatures . Where do you even find those?

Here's everything you need to know about finding brown creatures in Genshin Impact.

How do you take a photo in Genshin Impact?

You can tell if something will count as a photo for the prompt if a small blue ring appears around them when you use the Kurious Kamera that Ji Tong gave you for the event.

You can take up to 10 photos a day. Each photo you take will reward a filter. Once you've collected one of each filter, you can head back to Ji Tong to trade him for a reward including Primogems, Mora, and more.

What counts as a brown creature in Genshin Impact?

When receiving this photography prompt, your first thought was likely "what the heck is a Brown creature in Genshin Impact?" Possibly to your surprise, there are numerous creatures that you can photograph for the event.

Every creature that counts as a brown creature:

Geovishap Hatchlings

Geovishaps

Prime Geovishap

Non-Elemental Hilichurls

Unusual Hilichurl, Wei

Axe/Wooden Shield/Geo Shield Mitachurls

Lawachurls

Ruin Guardians

Ruin Hunters

Geo Slimes

Boars

Where do you find brown creatures in Genshin Impact?

Given the prominence of Hilichurls , you should be able to get through the day with relative ease. Complete your Daily Commission quests and snap candids of the foes you face to easily finish today's requirements.

If you've already completed your quests for the day, and need to still get some pictures for Ji Tong, open your journal (the book icon on your quick access wheel) to find some nearby subjects. Head to the journal's "Enemies" tab to find potential creatures. Here you can select "Hilichurl" or most of the other brown creatures that are listed above. The journal will mark a nearby location on your map to find them, making it easy to fill your photobook.

How to get different Five Flushes of Fortune filters in Genshin Impact

The filters you receive from completing the photo requests aren't enough to earn a trove from Ji Tong, you can always trade filters with another player. This can be facilitated by using external platforms.

For example, Genshin Impact's official Discord is a great place to meet people to trade. You can also send an in-game message to people you've matched with for co-op to complete domains or folks that are already on your friend's list. You'll likely be able to find the filter you're missing with ease.