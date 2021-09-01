Everything you need to know about the Genshin Impact Baal Banner

Baal , a five-star Electro Polearm character in Genshin Impact, is not only the godly Archon of the Inazuma region, but she’s also one of the most sought-after playable characters in the game’s history. Except she hasn’t been available until now.

Now that you likely spent all of Yoimiya’s Banner saving for Baal, it’s time to test your luck on the character. But is going for Baal a wise investment? Or should you wait for the second banner, which features the Hydro Catalyst, Kokomi

Here’s everything you need to know before you decide to bet on Baal.

When is the Genshin Impact Baal Banner end time?

The Baal banner began on August 31 and will conclude on September 21 at 3 p.m. Eastern.

Is there a Genshin Impact Baal trailer?

Yes! There’s one showcasing her history. You can currently enjoy a very glum character trailer for Baal. Watch below:

Who are the Genshin Impact Baal Banner characters?

The Baal Banner stars the five-star Electro Polearm character Baal and three four-star characters:

The Elect Bow user, Sara

The Anemo Catalyst user, Sucrose

The Pyro Polearm wielder, Xiangling

Are you guaranteed to get Baal in Genshin Impact?

Not quite. You're not guaranteed to get Baal, even if you pull from her Banner. Luckily, Genshin Impact does feature a Mercy system. If you conduct 89 attempts without getting a five-star reward, you're guaranteed a five-star item on your ninetieth pull. The guaranteed five-star item has a 50 percent chance to be Baal. If that first pity five-star wasn't Baal, your next five-star will be. This means, at most, you'll need 180 wishes to get Baal.

If you participated in a previous Event Banner without earning a five-star character, your progress will carry over to the Baal Banner. Which only means you'll have that much greater chance at obtaining her.

Is Baal a good character in Genshin Impact?

She’s a very versatile character. You can utilize her as a support character or a sub-DPS to back up your primary hitter. Baal’s Elemental Skill provides a nice buff to your characters, allowing them to deal some Electro damage with every hit.

Baal works wonderfully with other Elemental Bursts in your party. As other characters use their Elemental Bursts, Baal will slowly gain a buff to her own ultimate ability. Baal’s kit allows her to have great synergy with almost any party. If you can switch between Baal and other characters regularly your party will become much stronger with her at your side.

Notably, Baal works extremely well in parties that use a lot of Elemental Burts and rely heavily on energy. If you currently have a party like that, Baal is an amazing character.

Should you pay for the Baal Banner in Genshin Impact?

Yes, you should pay for this Banner. Other than Baal, you can also nab Sucrose, Xingliang, and Sara. All of the four-stars this time around can be fantastic boons to your party when you level up their constellations.

Xingliang can boost your attack using her Elemental Skill and she can easily wallop Hydro Abyss Heralds in the Spiral Abyss. If you don’t have the Anemo Archon, Venti, Sucrose is a great stand-in. She can stun enemies with ease and effectively perform crowd control.

Best of all, most characters in this Banner will pair well with Baal. If you have any interest in anyone on this Banner, you should definitely pull for the Baal Banner.

Kokomi in Genshin Impact. miHoYo

What Banner comes after Baal in Genshin Impact?

Baal will be followed by a Banner featuring the Hydro Catalyst character, Kokomi. She’s a healer character that could aide your team if you’re lacking Jean or QiQi.

It’s currently unknown what four-star characters will be available on Kokomi’s Banner.