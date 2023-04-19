Everything We Know About Genshin Impact Version 3.7

The Traveler’s story in Sumeru is over, at least for the time being. Genshin Impact 3.7 brings us back to the Nation of Eternity before our departure to Fontaine. It’s about time players revisited Inazuma, especially since past updates featured Liyue’s Lantern Rite Festival and Mondstadt’s Windblume Festival.

We’re still waiting for the official word on what exactly is happening in the Electro nation, but one of the clues points to the new character Kirara (a.k.a. Momoka) and her inclusion in the main event. Here’s what we know so far about the Genshin Impact version 3.7.

When is the Genshin Impact version 3.7 release date?

Genshin Impact 3.7 will launch on May 24, 2023, based on HoYoVerse’s typical six-week update schedule. Note that the date is subject to change with delays and will differ depending on the time zone.

What are the Genshin Impact version 3.7 character banners?

Kirara is the only character confirmed for Genshin Impact 3.7. HoYoverse dropped her character previews soon after the Genshin Impact 3.6 livestream. She is a new four-star Dendro character hailing from Inazuma. We’ll have to wait to hear more about her backstory.

Meanwhile, leakers have a few leads on the upcoming five-star banners. According to Team China (via Tao), the 3.7 update features these characters in order:

Phase 1: Yoimiya and Yae Miko, Kirara

Yoimiya and Yae Miko, Kirara Phase 2: Alhaitham and Kazuha

Team China originally leaked the lineup in reverse order. Expect HoYoverse to confirm whether these banners are the real deal in the next Genshin Impact livestream.

What are the new quests in Genshin Impact version 3.7?

According to Genshin Intel, the 3.7 update won’t feature a new Archon Quest. However, Yoimiya will get a second story quest and Kaveh will get his own hangout events. The report about Yoimiya’s second story quest checks out, considering screenshots from the quest have already leaked on Reddit. She seems to visit Sumeru with the Traveler, but not much else is obvious from the screenshots.

What else is coming in Genshin Impact version 3.7?

Genshin Intel reported multiple events happening in Genshin Impact 3.7, including a TCG-themed main event and new character cards for the game. Genshin Mains, a Genshin Impact news aggregator account, also shared news about reruns for the Divine Ingenuity and Fayz Trials events. The tip about the Legend of the Vagabond Sword event matches Genshin Intel’s report.

Charlotte, a character from Fontaine, will also appear during the event. She was one of the leaked models from the major Fontaine leak back in January.

It’s unclear what role she will play during the event, but characters from other countries have a habit of appearing in the story before the Traveler journeys to their homeland. Perhaps Fontaine will be the same.