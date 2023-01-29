Even Genshin Impact celebrates the spring. The upcoming Genshin Impact 3.5 update features the long-awaited Sumeru mercenary, Dehya, and the Knights of Favonius surveyor, Mika, as its guests of honor. It also brings back the Windblume Festival, a romantically toned festival where your flower choice could make a difference in your springtime adventure. And that’s just the start of it. Here’s everything we know about the Genshin Impact 3.5 update.

When is the Genshin Impact version 3.5 release date?

Genshin Impact 3.5 is expected to launch on February 28, 2023. Other reports guess March 1, 2023 based on the six-week schedule, but that’s based on the UTC+8 release time. If it’s anything like past updates, it will actually come out the day before on February 28 at around 9 p.m. Eastern.

What are the Genshin Impact version 3.5 character banners?

So far, Dehya and Mika are the only characters confirmed for Genshin Impact 3.5. Old characters typically rerun alongside new ones, but leakers are still split on who they could be.

According to Save Your Primos, the candidates include Eula, Shenhe, Cyno, Albedo, and Klee. Most of these characters match the questionable leaks reposted on Reddit from Tieba. The Genshin Impact Leaks subreddit labels them as “questionable” because admins are less sure about the authenticity of these leaks compared to the “reliable” labeled ones. However, questionable leaks usually end up having some shred of truth to them. We’ll have to see closer to the 3.5 update.

There’s no clear information about who will be running in each half of the update.

What are the Genshin Impact version 3.5 quests?

According to Genshin Intel, Genshin Impact 3.5 will introduce Chapter III: Act VI, a chapter starring Dainsleif, Kaeya, and a new character named Eide. The Genshin Impact Sumeru storyline ended with Chapter III: Act V, so Act VI will probably be a transitionary chapter about Khaenri'ah before the Traveler departs for Fontaine.

Chapter III: Act VI should be an interesting one, considering Dainsleif and Kaeya are the only two Khaenri'ahns in the game. Dainsleif is one of Khaenri'ah’s original inhabitants from before the cataclysm. It’s unclear if Kaeya has a similar background or is just a descendant of the fallen country. Meanwhile, players know next to nothing about Eide, who hasn’t been mentioned in leaks or the game’s script until now. Redditors speculate that they could be an Abyss Herald or another kind of enemy.

Genshin Impact 3.5 will also reportedly add hangout events for Faruzan, the four-star Anemo bow character that debuted alongside Scaramouche (the Wanderer). Those and Chapter III: Act VI are the only quests leaked for the upcoming update, though.

What are the Genshin Impact version 3.5 events?

Genshin Intel also leaked the main events to look forward to in Genshin Impact 3.5:

Windblume Festival - A Mondstadt festival that typically takes place in the spring. It’s like a cross between Oktoberfest and Valentine’s Day, where celebrants gift flowers to Barbatos and those they love. Expect shipping shenanigans.

- A Mondstadt festival that typically takes place in the spring. It’s like a cross between Oktoberfest and Valentine’s Day, where celebrants gift flowers to Barbatos and those they love. Expect shipping shenanigans. Vibro-Crystal Research - The first Vibro-Crystal Research event featured a researcher from Fontaine and their studies on crystals in Liyue’s Chasm. This event might be returning because of the Traveler’s imminent departure for Fontaine, but the circumstances could differ between this event and the last one.

- The first Vibro-Crystal Research event featured a researcher from Fontaine and their studies on crystals in Liyue’s Chasm. This event might be returning because of the Traveler’s imminent departure for Fontaine, but the circumstances could differ between this event and the last one. Spices from the West - The first Spices from the West event tasked the Traveler with mixing spices to help a Sumeru researcher with her work. These spices could then be used in foods that could be fed to Serenitea Pot inhabitants to raise their friendship levels.

- The first Spices from the West event tasked the Traveler with mixing spices to help a Sumeru researcher with her work. These spices could then be used in foods that could be fed to Serenitea Pot inhabitants to raise their friendship levels. Shroom Tower Defense - New event

What else is coming in Genshin Impact version 3.5?

According to Genshin Mains, players will receive one Intertwined Fate for every Archon Quest (or Act) they complete starting in the Genshin Impact 3.5 update. That adds up to approximately 22 Intertwined Fates that players can claim from their Tour Guide.