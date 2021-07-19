Here's exactly when you can play Genshin Impact Version 2.0

Nobody wants to keep playing the same game. Completing the exact same tasks every day gets boring. Genshin Impact understands your boredom, so developer miHoYo provides large updates for the game every 42 days. These act as fantastic facelifts, introducing new characters, story threads, and locations. If you’ve been getting bored with Genshin Impact, you’re in luck! The largest update yet is launching this week.

Genshin Impact Version 2.0 will allow you to travel to the Japan-inspired Inazuma region. It’ll greatly expand what’s possible in the game. There will be so much more to enjoy in the game once you’ve downloaded Version 2.0.

Here’s exactly when you can enjoy Genshin Impact Version 2.0.

When is the Genshin Impact Version 2.0 release time?

Genshin Impact Version 2.0 will be available on July 20, 2021 following some maintenance that is set to begin at 6 p.m. Eastern.

What time will the Genshin Impact Version 2.0 maintenance end?

Maintenance will last for up to five hours, concluding around 11 p.m. Eastern. It can possibly end earlier, but be prepared to wait until 11 p.m.

Once maintenance has concluded, you'll be able to enjoy all the new additions in Genshin Impact Version 2.0. This includes the addition of the Inazuma region and new characters like the five-star Cryo Swordswoman, Ayaka who players have been waiting for since the first Genshin Impact closed beta test in July 2019.

Yoimiya and Ayaka in Genshin Impact miHoYo

Other new characters include the five-star Pyro bow user Yoimiya and the four-star Anemo Claymore wielder, Sayu.

If characters aren’t your jam, there will also be new domains, narrative elements, and collectibles. It’s a whole new world out there.

What are the Genshin Impact Version 2.0 maintenance rewards?

For enduring the Genshin Impact drought, you'll receive a reward of 300 Primogems the next time that you log on. You'll have 30 days to claim this reward.

Can you pre-load the Genshin Impact Version 2.0 update?

If your connection is on the slower side, it might be frustrating to endure a lengthy download time before you can start playing.

Luckily, if you're playing the game on either a PC or mobile device you can commence pre-loading version 2.0 immediately.

What is the Genshin Impact Version 2.0 file size?

On mobile devices, Version 2.0 will set you back around two gigabytes. Make sure your system has space.

How to pre-load the Genshin Impact Version 2.0 update on PC

To pre-load the update on PC you'll have to update the Genshin Impact launcher. After updating the launcher a button that reads "Game Pre-Installation" will appear to the left of the "Launch" button. Click that button to begin installing the files.

Once Version 2.0 arrives, you just need to click "Update" and you'll be able to install Version 2.0 without any additional downloads. If you cannot complete pre-loading the update prior to Version 2.0's launch, the download will resume from where you left off.

If you’re playing via the Epic Games store, there won’t be a way to pre-load the next update until slightly before maintenance concludes.

How to pre-load the Genshin Impact Version 2.0 update on mobile

one pre-load menu for version 2.0 in Genshin Impact. miHoYo

If you're a mobile player, you have two ways to pre-load Genshin Impact Version 2.0. The first method is by entering the in-game settings menu, denoted with a gear icon. If you go to the "other" tab, you'll find a button that says Pre-Install Resource Package. This will allow you to download the files early.

Alternatively, you can find a button on the log-in menu with a small cloud icon on it. If you click the button you'll be able to pre-load some files.

Once the update lands you'll still need to head to your device's app store to finalize everything, but this should significantly decrease your wait time.

How to pre-load the Genshin Impact Version 2.0 update on PS4 and PS5

If you're playing on either PS4 or PS5 you cannot pre-load Genshin Impact Version 2.0 If you’re on console, you’ll have to wait until just before maintenance concludes. Look for the update around 9 p.m. Eastern.