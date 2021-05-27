Here's exactly when to watch the Genshin Impact Version 1.6 livestream

Genshin Impact is an update festival. Every six weeks, the game attempts to evolve. It Each update tries to rebuild the game by adding new features, characters, and events. If you don’t want to be overwhelmed by the numerous changes you'll need to watch the Genshin Impact livestream, which often happens two weeks prior to the update.

When is the Genshin Impact Version 1.6 livestream start time?

If you're sitting in the United States hankering for the Genshin Impact 1.6 livestream, don't worry. Players based in the United States can watch livestream for Genshin Impact Version 1.6 on May 28 at 12 a.m. Eastern.

However, if you want your information earlier than that, a Chinese version of the livestream will be available at 8 a.m. Eastern. It will feature all the same information but will obviously be broadcast in Chinese.

How to watch the Genshin Impact Version 1.6 livestream

You can watch the English livestream on the official Genshin Impact YouTube channel.

Genshin Global livestream cover miHoYo

If you're very eager, the Chinese version of the livestream will be available on miHoYo's official Bilibili channel. There will also be a live fan translation of the Chinese version on Twitch by the Discord group Wangsheng Funeral Parlor.

What's going to be revealed in the Genshin Impact Version 1.6 livestream?

The livestream will rundown what changes will be in the Genshin Impact Version 1.6 update. This will likely include the characters who will be featured on Banners and events that will occur following the update.

Officially, we don’t know the specifics of what will be in the update. However, leaks have claimed a few additions:

We’ll have an event called Ludi Harpastum.

There will be changes to the housing system, improving it for players.

Costumes will be introduced for Jean and Barbara.

There will be a new series of islands to explore.

A new boss named the Maguu Kenki will be added.

It’s unknown how exactly these features will be implemented. There should be more details available at the livestream.

What are the Genshin Impact Version 1.5 Banners?

The hottest question on everyone's mind is what characters will be featured on the Genshin Impact Version 1.5 banners?

We don’t currently have confirmation for the banners, but by using in-game trial data, dataminers have determined that the two banners will be Klee then Kazuha.

According to the Twitter user, Lumie, Klee’s banner will arrive first. She’ll come with the four-star characters, Sucrose, Fischl, and a currently unknown character. Following the Klee rerun, there will be a new Anemo character named, Kazuha. He’ll be the first Inazuma character and, according to Lumie, come with the four-star characters: Rosaria, Bennett, and Razor.

Again, it’s unknown if this will come to pass for sure, but this is the information we have thus far.