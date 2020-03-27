Whether it was good timing or just a really great game, Animal Crossing: New Horizons is a mega-hit that's spawned countless memes and racked up millions of sales for Nintendo. But what if you don't have a Nintendo Switch? Here are eight games you can play on PS4 or Xbox One that will scratch that Animal Crossing itch.

8. Dragon Quest Builders 2

Developer: Omega Force, Square Enix

For fans of Animal Crossing: New Horizons who love: Its cute sandbox with light story elements.

One of the best aspects of Animal Crossing: New Horizons is its customizable sandbox full of loveable characters, and another game that hits these same notes is Dragon Quest Builders 2. A spin-off of the popular JRPG series Dragon Quest, this game will have players building up several villages while getting to know their inhabitants in a way that isn't too dissimilar from the likes of Animal Crossing or Minecraft.

Of course, this game stands out on its own because of that unique Dragon Quest flair. It features combat, unlike New Horizons, and an interesting story for players to make their way through.

If you enjoy messing around with Animal Crossing: New Horizons' sandbox and are also a fan of RPGs, definitely give Dragon Quest Builders 2 a shot on PS4.

7. Stardew Valley

Developer: ConcernedApe

For fans of Animal Crossing: New Horizons who love: Interacting with the villagers on your island.

Stardew Valley is a wildly popular life-sim farming game inspired by the likes of Animal Crossing and Harvest Moon. If you haven't heard of this game already, you move to the titular small town and must build up a farm from scratch. That in itself is fun and enables a lot of crafting and creative freedom. What it does just as great as Animal Crossing: New Horizons, though, is create a loveable cast of villagers for the player to interact with.

While these characters are static on every playthrough, the residents of Stardew Valley all offer a surprising amount of depth that makes them very relatable. If you want to get to know all of them thoroughly while running a successful farm, you'll have a fun game on your hands that will last you hundreds of hours.

In addition to Nintendo Switch, you can try Stardew Valley out on PC, PS4, Xbox One, iOS, and Android.

6. My Time at Portia

Developer: Pathea

For fans of Animal Crossing: New Horizons who love: Crafting to build up your own home.

My Time at Portia is a crowdfunded life-sim game that, like Stardew Valley, incorporates elements from Harvest Moon and Animal Crossing. Over the course of the game, you will be exploring and expanding the city of Portia, which elicits the same feeling as expanding one's village in Animal Crossing.

The game also features a ton of crafting and has the same rewarding home progression found in games like Animal Crossing: New Horizons. That being said, it stands out by incorporating dungeon crawling elements.

My Time at Portia is available for PC, PS4, Xbox One, and Nintendo Switch.

5. Farm Together

For fans of Animal Crossing: New Horizons who love: Playing with friends.

One of the most enjoyable parts of Animal Crossing: New Horizons is playing with friends, and Farm Together actually had it beat in that market by a couple of years. As its titles suggest, Farm Together is structured so tons of friends can work together to build up a successful and unique looking farm.

While Animal Crossing: New Horizons' multiplayer can sometimes feel oddly restrictive, Farm Together gives players more control is one of the best multiplayer sandbox farming games out there. If you don't want to play it on Nintendo Switch, Farm Together is also on PC, PS4, and Xbox One.

4. Minecraft

Developer: Mojang

For fans of Animal Crossing: New Horizons who love: A sandbox that you can make your own.

The granddaddy of the sandbox game genre, Minecraft has inspired almost every other game on this list in some ways and is still very successful to this day. Animal Crossing: New Horizons took distinct cues from this game, which lets players loose to do and build whatever they want in a blocky sandbox. If you somehow haven't played Minecraft yet, it's available on every modern gameplay platform.

3.Yonder: The Cloud Catcher Chronicles

Developer: Prideful Sloth

For fans of Animal Crossing: New Horizons who love: Exploring and crafting on a remote island.

Yonder: The Cloud Catcher Chronicles is an adventure sandbox game set up similarly to the likes of Dragon Quest Builders 2 and My Time at Portia. It stands out because of one very interesting similarity to Animal Crossing: New Horizons: both take place on an island that also serves as a sandbox for the player.

While taking on the Murk, a dark fog encompassing the island of Gemea, players can partake in the fishing crafting and farming activities common within its genre. While the island of Gemea is a bit more static than an Animal Crossing: New Horizons island, if you like that setting you'll also find enjoyment with Yonder: The Cloud Catcher Chronicles on PC, PS4, or Xbox One.

2. The Sims 4

Develper: EA Maxis

For fans of Animal Crossing: New Horizons who love: The life simulation gameplay.

The Sims is as storied of a life-sim franchise as Animal Crossing, and The Sims 4 is one game similar to Animal Crossing that only PC, PS4, and Xbox One owners have access to. It gives players full control over creating people, managing their daily routines and jobs, and designing their house. It features even more customization options than Animal Crossing: New Horizons and truly allows players to create a living town that feels like their own.

1. Dreams

Developer: Media Molecule

For fans of Animal Crossing: New Horizons who love: Seeing what other players create.

It's always been interesting to visit other players' villages (or islands) in Animal Crossing games in order to see what they creating with the tools the game gave them. Dreams, a PS4 exclusive developed by Media Molecule, does so on a much broader level. Dreams gives players an easily accessible game engine that they can create any game they want in.

For those who don't want to create, you can play the creations of other players, which encompass a wide variety of genres. If you love the sense of discovery that a game like Animal Crossing: New Horizons has, Dreams is that on at the highest possible level.

One more to look forward to:

Story of Seasons: Friends of Mineral Town was confirmed for a western release by XSEED Games on Friday. It's a remake of Harvest Moon: Friends of Mineral Town for the Game Boy Advance, which remains one of the most popular and well-received Harvest Moon games to this day. If you're wondering about the series name change, Story of Seasons became the true successor to the Harvest Moon games after the series' publisher changed..

Regardless, if you enjoyed Harvest Moon and Animal Crossing for the parts of the game that have you living in a village with interesting people and creating your own farm, then definitely keep an eye on this remake of Friends of Mineral Town.