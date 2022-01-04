Here’s exactly when you can speed into Forza Horizon 5 Series 3

A new season of Forza Horizon 5 — called Series 3 — starts soon, and we want to make sure eager racers are fully armed with everything they can possibly know about the next chapter for the racing sim. A flurry of exciting rewards is due to arrive in Mexico over the next few days, which means your best-tuned rides better be in shape to unlock them all. Below, we reveal the expected start time of the new season, list its leaked new cars, and explain a few of the challenges you’ll be expected to complete. A new year has begun, so let’s put those tires on the pavement.

When is the Forza Horizon 5 Series 3 start date and time?

According to the in-game countdown timer on the Horizon Playlist, Forza Horizon 5 Series 3 is expected to begin at 9:30 a.m. Eastern on January 6. It’s possible the timing may be adjusted slightly as that start time approaches, but, given how close we are to launch, we imagine the content is fairly locked in by now.

Forza Horizon 5 Series 3 begins January 6 at 9:30 a.m. Eastern. Microsoft

What are the Forza Horizon 5 Series 3 new cars?

As with every new season, Forza Horizon 5 Series 3 promises to introduce a bevy of new rides to the game. Leaks suggest these are the new vehicles you’ll be able to unlock through seasonal progress when the point grind begins. You can watch gameplay of most of these cars courtesy of DungG on YouTube.

An early look at the new cars in Forza Horizon 5 Series 3

2013 Donkervoort D8 GTO : 25 points in the autumn season.

: 25 points in the autumn season. 1971 Ford Mustang Mach 1 : 200 out of 266 total points in the season.

: 200 out of 266 total points in the season. Toyota Land Cruiser AT37 : 45 points in the autumn season.

: 45 points in the autumn season. Toyota Hilux AT38 : 45 points in the winter season.

: 45 points in the winter season. Toyota Celica SS-I : 45 points in the summer season.

: 45 points in the summer season. 2016 Zenvo TS1 : 120 out of 266 total points in the season.

: 120 out of 266 total points in the season. Vauxhall Lotus Carlton : 45 points in the spring season.

: 45 points in the spring season. 1966 Jaguar XJ13 : VIP Car Pass perk. [January 6]

: VIP Car Pass perk. [January 6] 1993 Jaguar XJ220S TWR : VIP Car Pass perk. [January 13]

: VIP Car Pass perk. [January 13] 2018 Ferrari FXX-K EVO : VIP Car Pass perk [January 20]

: VIP Car Pass perk [January 20] 2018 Audi TT RS : VIP Car Pass perk. [January 27]

: VIP Car Pass perk. [January 27] 2015 Jaguar XKR-S GT: 25 points in the spring season.

What are the new Forza Horizon 5 Series 3 rewards and challenges?

Of course, in addition to these brand new cars, there will be lots of challenges and opportunities to unlock some existing cars in the game as well. The full seasonal leak is detailed courtesy of Frankly Forza on YouTube, but here’s a recap of the big stuff.

Plenty of sweet cars will be unlockable via championships in Series 3. Microsoft

Summer

Ferrari 488 GTB : 25 points

: 25 points Trial for a Jaguar E-Type

Seasonal Championship : #25 Ford Bronco

: #25 Ford Bronco Seasonal Championship : Maserati GT-S

: Maserati GT-S Seasonal Championship: Mini JCW Buggy

Autumn

Seasonal Playground Games : Lancer GSR ‘99

: Lancer GSR ‘99 Seasonal Championship : “Welcome to the Jungle” Car Horn

: “Welcome to the Jungle” Car Horn Seasonal Championship : Ariel Atom

: Ariel Atom Seasonal Championship: VW Scirocco ‘11

Winter

Porsche Carrera : 25 points

: 25 points Seasonal Playground Games : GMC Vandura

: GMC Vandura Seasonal Championship : Ariel Nomad

: Ariel Nomad Seasonal Championship : BMW M5 ‘12

: BMW M5 ‘12 Seasonal Championship: “Classic Running Man” emote

Spring