Where to find Kakashi, UFO Crash Sites, and Paper Bomb Kunai in Fortnite

Fortnite’s big Naruto crossover has arrived as part of the version 18.40 update on Tuesday, and with it comes the debut of a brand-new NPC punchcard. Want to know where you need to go to complete the Kakashi Challenges? Having trouble finding some Paper Bomb Kunai? We’ve got all the solutions you’re looking for to score that sweet battle pass experience.

Where to find Kakashi in Fortnite

As with most new NPC challenge cards, the first step is finding the NPC on the map that each card is associated with. You’ll find Kakashi here, directly north of Misty Meadows towards the edge of Lazy Lake proper.

You’ll find Kakashi north of Misty Meadows. Epic Games

You’ll see Kakashi in a clearing surrounded by a bunch of rocks. Talk to him, and the Punchcard will unlock. He’ll apologize for being late.

This is what Kakashi looks like in-game. Epic Games

Where to scout UFO Crash Site locations in Fortnite

The very first challenge in the Punchcard asks players to scout a UFO Crash Site. There are about six of these on the Battle Royale map, and they’re all marked by areas of purple splotches. For us the most obvious examples are located directly south of Believer Beach or south of Dirty Docks.

UFO Crash Sites are marked by sections of purple splotches on the Battle Royale map. Epic Games

Land there and you’ll see these purple currents that can take you from place to place. Just go to one crash site and that part of the challenge is done.

UFO Crash Sites have these currents that can take you from place to place. Epic Games

Fortnite Paper Bomb Kunai locations

The next challenge involves hitting players with a Paper Bomb Kunai. There are a couple of different ways to get some. You can try your luck searching Llamas or Chests, but perhaps the single best method to use is to head back to Kakashi’s spawn location. In his buy section, you can purchase a stack for just 150 Bars.

They come in stacks of six, deal 35 explosive damage, and 200 damage to structures. For the purposes of this challenge, all you have to do is hit opponents with the explosive weapon three times.

Fortnite Kakashi Naruto Challenges

The rest of the challenges in the Kakashi Punchcard are pretty straightforward, but we’ve provided enough context to get you started. Here’s the full list of challenges for those who might need it.

Scout a UFO Crash Site

Hit players with Paper Bomb Kunai (three)

Build a structure after taking damage

Place or destroy a trap

Tame wildlife with the Hunter’s Cloak

That’s all you need to know about the Kakashi Challenges in Fortnite.