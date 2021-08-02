Fortnite Season 8 hasn’t yet been officially teased by Epic, but that doesn’t mean fans aren’t still looking forward to the future of Battle Royale. With that thought in mind, we’re here to reveal everything we know about the upcoming Battle Pass including its projected start date, start time, and potential skins. For now, leaks are the exclusive way to learn these interesting details.

When is is the Fortnite Season 8 start date and time?

The latest Battle Pass screen for Fortnite Season 7 says “Chapter 2 - Season 7 [will take place] through September 12.” With that in mind, it would appear Epic is currently hoping to start Season 8 on September 13. That date may fluctuate based on the needs of development, but that’s where the situation stands at the time of publication.

As of now, it looks like Fortnite Season 8 starts around September 13. Epic Games

When it comes to predicting start times, Epic has been fairly consistent in that servers will typically be up and running sometime between 5 a.m. and 6 a.m. Eastern on the day of release. In recent seasons, Epic has started downtime around 2 a.m. Eastern to ensure everything is ready to launch within that time frame.

Is there a Fortnite Season 8 teaser or trailer?

Not yet. Lately Epic has been waiting till the very last minute to begin teasing its Fortnite seasons, so we wouldn’t expect to see anything until sometime around September 9 if the above-listed date winds up being accurate.

What are the Fortnite Season 8 leaks?

Typically Epic manages to keep a tight lid on the future of Fortnite when it comes to leaks, but the situation is a bit different for Season 8. A leak published on the FortniteLeaks subreddit in mid-July seemingly offers fans a few small indications of what the next Battle Pass will contain.

While we typically don’t give much weight to leaks that randomly appear on social media, this one has been proven correct twice already in that it predicted the Ariana Grande Rift Tour concert and Suicide Squad crossover weeks before their official announcements. Given that validation, here are a few things we may see sometime during Season 8.

Some popular PoIs are about do get abducted, and this is what it might look like. EndymionFN/Twitter

A Naruto crossover : The Season 8 Battle Pass will reportedly feature some kind of Naruto crossover in terms of a Battle Pass skin and an explosive kunai weapon.

: The Season 8 Battle Pass will reportedly feature some kind of crossover in terms of a Battle Pass skin and an explosive kunai weapon. The Sideways : Season 8 will reportedly include a mechanic called the Sideways, which is similar to the Upside Down from Stranger Things . The new location will bring monsters to the game.

: Season 8 will reportedly include a mechanic called the Sideways, which is similar to the Upside Down from . The new location will bring monsters to the game. Monsters/Mechs : The leak says this feature probably won’t arrive this season, but suggests rideable monsters and mechs will be coming to the game fairly soon.

: The leak says this feature probably won’t arrive this season, but suggests rideable monsters and mechs will be coming to the game fairly soon. The Cube Returns: Relevant to Season 7 and the start of Season 8, it’s said that Kevin the Cube will return at the end of Season 7, controlled by a queen-like character that will allegedly play a big role in Fortnite Chapter 3

As always these leaks are subject to change based on Epic’s development timeline, but this is what we’ve heard so far.

Corny Complex and Slurpy Swamp may look like this when the mothership takes them away. HYPEX/Twitter

The typical stable of data miners have also posted their fair share of updates about a possible live event or Season 7 map changes as well. EndymionFN and HYPEX have posted evidence to suggest Corny Complex, Slurpy Swamp, and Coral Castle will eventually be abducted by the mothership and will become anti-gravity zones similar to Holly Hatchery. We suspect these changes will happen in the lead-up to Season 8 and not in Season 8 itself.

That’s all we know about Fortnite Season 8 for now.