Everything you need to know about the Fortnite Naruto crossover

Fortnite Season 8 began in September , but, if you paid close attention to the latest battle pass, you’d know there’s a gaping hole missing from the content prominent leakers had promised: Naruto. Months later, we finally have fairly concrete details on when that Naruto content might arrive. Below, we recap the latest news updates alongside everything we know about this highly anticipated digital crossover.

When is the Fortnite Naruto skin release date?

According to a tweet from prominent Fortnite leaker HYPEX on November 10, “Fortnite x Naruto will be added November 16 along with a Hidden Leaf Village Creative Hub. The cosmetics and hub are planned to release on that day at 9 a.m. Eastern.” So, to recap, it’s expected that Naruto content will come to Fortnite on November 16 at 9 a.m. Eastern.

It should be noted that November 16 is a Tuesday, which coincides with the release day of most significant Fortnite updates. The 9 a.m. Eastern timing is also typically when new NPCs, punchcards, and challenges have been enabled throughout Season 8. It’s expected that v18.40 will be Fortnite’s next significant update.

What’s included in the Fortnite Naruto crossover?

Based on leaks from trusted sources like HYPEX and iFireMonkey, the evidence seems to suggest the upcoming crossover will include purchasable skins, the aforementioned Creative Hub redesign, an in-game NPC, and a brand-new weapon.

Most of this information arrives courtesy of a flurry of data-mined content unearthed alongside Fortnite’s 18.30 update released October 26. In that patch, HYPEX found the stats of the upcoming explosive Kunai Mythic and deduced that HeadbandK, the presumed codename for Naruto, is expected to be a boss on the map that fights with the Kunais. The leaker also notes that there is a HeadbandS variant as well, positing that Naruto characters Kakashi and Sasuke might somehow be part of the festivities.

Leaks suggest its possible Kakashi will somehow be involved with the Fortnite x Naruto crossover. Bandai Namco

On the Creative front, iFireMonkey also tweeted renders of Ichiraku Ramen and a Ninja Scroll that are believed to be used for Creative Coins. As such, HYPEX’s mention of a new Creative Hub has at least partially been backed up by data.

A look at some of the Naruto-themed Creative tokens

Here are the leaked stats of the Mythic Explosive Kunai weapon for those who may be curious.

Recharge Cooldown: four seconds

Maximum Range: 300 meters

Delay Between Shots: 1.5 seconds

Hold Duration: 0.15 seconds

How did the Fortnite Naruto leaks start?

The very first mention of a possible Naruto crossover in Fortnite arrives as part of a now-infamous leak that first appeared on Reddit in mid-July. Since its debut, the leak correctly predicted events like Ariana Grande’s Rift Tour, the inclusion of “The Sideways” in Season 8, and bundles for a wide variety of DC-themed hero skins.

Rumors about a possible Naruto collaboration in Fortnite have been prevalent since July of this year. Bandai Namco

Amongst those claims, the source suggested, “Epic is currently trying to get Naruto for the Season 8 Battle Pass.” While that precise scenario didn’t actually come to fruition, Epic Games’ CEO Donald Mustard did mention the franchise in a conversation with Fortnite content creator Candywing. While Candywing inferred this meant Naruto would be in the Season 8 Battle Pass, Mustard later clarified, saying that assumption was a “misunderstanding.” Given that Naruto took this long to debut, we can now see where Mustard was likely coming from.

What is the Fortnite Naruto skin price?

While nothing has explicitly been said about a premium Item Shop price for the Naruto crossover skins, HYPEX did recently tell his followers to “prepare their wallets” for the upcoming releases.

Our best guess is that characters like Kakashi and Sasuke could easily be sold as individual skins or as part of a bundle featuring all the cosmetics for both characters. The same trend has been true for bundles related to Dune, Street Fighter, and other brand-related partnerships. If and when pricing details are announced, we’ll do our best to provide those specifics. Otherwise, fans may want to anticipate a bundle price somewhere around 2,000 V-Bucks.