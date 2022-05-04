How to find and wield Fortnite’s elusive lightsabers

What better way to celebrate May the 4th—AKA Star Wars day—than with a video game crossover? Epic Games and Disney are doing just that, adding quests, Star Wars character skins, and even lightsabers to Fortnite in celebration of the beloved series. Some of the new Star Wars quests require you to get your hands on a lightsaber, but as usual, the game doesn’t specify where to find them. In this guide, we’ll show you everything you’ll need to know about acquiring lightsabers in Fortnite.

Where to find lightsabers in Fortnite

Sadly, there isn’t a sure-fire way to get your hands on a lightsaber since they spawn randomly in chests and as floor loot. Your best bet is to land in a high-traffic area and loot as much as you can.

Lightsabers spawn in chests and as floor loot. Epic Games

For best results, we recommend turning on Visualize Sound Effects so you always know if a chest is nearby. From our experience, it took around 15 chests to finally acquire a lightsaber, though your luck may vary.

The other thing to consider is that there are four lightsaber variants as part of the Fortnite update—though, there are no mechanical differences between them. They only stand out from one another visually. The four lightsabers are:

Luke Skywalker — Green Lightsaber

— Green Lightsaber Kylo Ren — Red Lightsaber

— Red Lightsaber Obi-Wan Kenobi — Blue Lightsaber

— Blue Lightsaber Mace Windu — Purple Lightsaber

Of course, you can also pick up a lightsaber from an eliminated opponent. The longer you survive in a match, the higher chance you have of finding one from a dead enemy. Still, if you’re looking to complete the May 4th Star Wars challenges, you’ll want to get a lightsaber as early as possible.

How to block hits with lightsabers in Fortnite

Block with the lightsaber using the left trigger. Epic Games

There are two lightsaber challenges as part of the May 4th update. One requires you to simply survive five storm phases while carrying a lightsaber, which will come naturally as you play. The other one is for blocking 10 shots with the lightsaber, which is a little harder.

To block with the lightsaber, you need to hold down the left trigger (on console) or whatever button you use to aim down sights. Blocking only protects your front, so if you get hit from the sides, you’ll still take damage. With that in mind, it’s recommended to use an enemy NPC to complete this challenge.

After you get your hands on a lightsaber, visit Command Cavern, one of the airships, or wherever a battle is taking place (indicated by the red sword icon on the map). Once you find an enemy NPC, shoot at them to grab their attention, then swap to your lightsaber. From there, hold down the left trigger and you’ll block any frontal incoming attacks. After you’ve blocked 10, you’ll earn credit for completing the challenge.