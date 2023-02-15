Here's Exactly How Fortnite Heat Level Works in the Most Wanted Event

As part of the Most Wanted event in Fortnite, Epic Games has added a new mechanic called “Heat.” This system is a game-changer, and will likely keep players of all skill levels on their toes. But how exactly does the new Heat system work, what are its benefits, and what are some strategies to make the most out of it? Here’s what you need to know about the Heat system in Fortnite.

What Is the Heat System?

The Heat system is a new way to keep things fresh in Fortnite. This risk/reward mechanic raises the stakes for players who are performing well while keeping newcomers engaged, too. It’s a way to even the playing field, making each match feel dynamic.

Play to your strengths as part of the new Most Wanted update with the Heat system in Fortnite. Epic Games

As you rack up eliminations or open vaults (marked on the map), your Heat Level will increase. You can also answer Burner Pay Phones to increase your Heat Level by paying gold bars.

Make sure to pay attention to the four flames under your player name on the top-left side of the screen, which represent your Heat Level.

Each of the four Heat Levels comes with different benefits, but remember, raising your Heat also has its downsides — so you’ll need to play very carefully.

One downside of this system is that enemy players can see you on the minimap when you have Heat, making you easy to track down. Likewise, NPCs called Cold Blooded members will become aggressive when you raise your Heat level, as well.

Heat Levels, Explained

Below are the benefits that come with each Heat Level.

Heat Level 1: Eliminated opponents drop more gold bars.

Eliminated opponents drop more gold bars. Heat Level 2: Movement speed increased by 15 percent and regenerate up to 100 health outside of combat.

Movement speed increased by 15 percent and regenerate up to 100 health outside of combat. Heat Level 3: Movement speed increased by 20 percent and regenerate up to 100 health and 50 shields outside of combat.

Movement speed increased by 20 percent and regenerate up to 100 health and 50 shields outside of combat. Heat Level 4: Movement speed increased by 25 percent and regenerate up to 100 health and 100 shields outside of combat.

As you can see, there are clear benefits that come with raising your Heat, especially the boosts to movement speed and health/shield regeneration. During the later portions of matches, being able to automatically regenerate health and shields can be the difference between winning and losing a match.

Heat Level Tips

Knowing your strengths will help you when raising your Heat Levels. Epic Games

It’s important to know your strengths, especially with the new Heat system. For instance, if your aim isn’t the best, or if you aren’t confident in your combat skills, it’s probably a good idea to keep your Heat low. That might mean you’ll refrain from challenging opponents unless it’s absolutely necessary.

Likewise, if you’re a skilled player, you’ll want to take advantage of the movement benefits of raising your Heat Level. This, alone, could make or break certain gunfights, so raising your Heat is worth prioritizing if you know you’ll make the most out of the benefits.

Similarly, make sure you don’t forget about the health automatic regeneration benefits. At Heat Levels 2 through 4, you’ll get to automatically heal as long as you’re not in combat, so make sure you’re at full health/shields before engaging with an opponent.

It’s also a good idea to communicate with your team when deciding how aggressively to play. If only one teammate is on board with playing aggressively, it will put the rest of the squad at a disadvantage, so make sure the entire team is on the same page.

Fortnite’s Most Wanted event is live until February 28, 2023.