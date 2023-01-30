Everything We Know About Fortnite's Dragon Ball Super Crossover

Fortnite is about to go Super Saiyan ... again. That’s right, Epic Games announced that Fortnite is getting a Dragon Ball Super crossover, and it’s happening soon. While the company hasn’t spilled the (Senzu) beans about what to expect, there’s a lot we can infer based on previous crossovers. But when will the event go live and what can we expect from it? Here’s what you need to know about the Dragon Ball Super crossover in Fortnite.

Fortnite Dragon Ball Super crossover start time

The event will begin on Tuesday, January 31, 2023. Fortnite updates usually go live at 4 a.m. Eastern, so we can expect the crossover to begin around that time. Of course, this will be a free update across all platforms.

Epic Games surprised the Fortnite community by announcing a new Dragon Ball Super crossover, due out on January 31, 2023.

Fortnite Dragon Ball Super start and end dates

At this point, it’s not clear how long the event will run, but we’ll likely get definitive word once the event goes live on Tuesday.

Fortnite Dragon Ball Super crossover features

Epic Games has yet to confirm what to expect from the upcoming event, but if the August 2022 Dragon Ball crossover is any indication, there will likely be several cosmetics, in-game items, and new POIs to look forward to.

As part of the previous event, Goku, Bulma, Vegeta, and Beerus, along with various cosmetics were available to purchase. In addition, players were able to utilize the Nimbus Cloud to traverse the map, while blasting foes with a deadly Kamehameha — both of which were available as powerups you could discover around the island.

The previous Dragon Ball crossover occurred in August 2022. Epic Games

Likewise, a new POI in the form of the Kame House was introduced, giving players the ability to visit it to find Bulma, who would offer quests and rewards.

So, in terms of the Dragon Ball Super crossover, it’s likely we’ll get more character skins, possibly Gohan, Piccolo, Whis, Krillin, and even Trunks. The event will likely introduce four characters just like last time, though Epic Games might surprise us with more, given how successful the last crossover was.

We’re hoping for more in-game items like the aforementioned Kamehameha and the Nimbus Cloud. It’s also likely we’ll see new Dragon Ball Super quests when the update goes live, so look out for that when you start playing on January 31, 2023.