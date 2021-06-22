Everything you need to know about the Fortnite Cosmic Summer event

Fortnite’s Cosmic Summer event is set to run June 22 through July 5, so we’re here to recap everything fans should know about the event including its start and end dates, modes, and more. Curious about the free rewards and what Bio’s Zone Wars is? We’ve got a full explanation.

When does Fortnite Cosmic Summer start and end?

Fortnite’s Cosmic Summer takes place June 22 at 9 a.m. Eastern through July 5 at 11:59 p.m. Eastern. Players will have the entirety of the event to complete its associated challenges, which will be described in greater detail below.

‘Fortnite’s Cosmic Summer event runs June 22 through July 5. Epic Games

Is there a Fortnite Cosmic Summer live event?

No. Epic’s initial teaser for Cosmic Summer told players to be at Believer Beach at 9 a.m. Eastern June 22, but this was merely a reflection of the fact that the Cosmic Summer event also features a redesigned version of Believer Beach. It’s where some of the event takes place, but there’s no live event happening.

What are the Cosmic Summer Challenges and rewards?

Players can complete challenges tied to Creative modes to unlock free rewards. Epic Games

There are 13 total challenges due to release during Fortnite’s Cosmic Summer event, but there’s only a small collection of objectives available today. Based on leaks, here’s the full list of challenges and when we expect them to go live.

June 22

Deal damage to players in Bio’s Zone Wars Trio (1000)

Get headshot eliminations in Bio’s Zone Wars Trio (10)

Gain health or apply shields in Bio’s Zone Wars Trio (500)

Assist teammates with eliminations in Bio’s Zone Wars Trio (50)

June 25

Spend coins to buy items at the vending machine in Pro 100 (10)

Deal damage to players with a rocket launcher in Pro 100 (1,000)

Revive teammates in Pro 100 (20)

June 28

Travel 5000 meters in X-4 Stormwings in Freaky Flights (5,000)

Spend coins to buy items at the vending machine in Freaky Flights (50)

Eliminate players while in a X-4 Stormwing in Freaky Flights (25)

June 31

Build structures in the Pit (500)

Eliminate players with five different types of weapons in a single the Pit match (five)

Get headshots in the Pit (50)

While the exact layout for every single reward is a because not all the challenges are officially live at the time of publication, Epic’s official blog post on the Cosmic Summer event suggests that by completing these challenges players will have an opportunity to unlock Battle Pass XP, variations on the Brain Freeze Back Bling, variations on the Cloud Llama Board Glider, the Believer Beach Loading Screen (two challenges), Icy Pop Wrap (six challenges), and Lil’ Treat Emote (12 challenges).

What modes will be highlighted during the Cosmic Summer event?

You should be able to select the Cosmic Summer modes the same way as any other queue. Epic Games

As referenced above, the Cosmic Summer event will highlight four different modes made in Fortnite Creative. Queues for these modes should appear amongst your regular Solos, Duos, and Trios over the course of the event, but here are the codes for each mode in case you need them.

Bio’s Zone Wars: 4059-2791-0712

Pro 100: 3424-1388-0947

Freaky Flights - Air Royale: 4839-4130-3813

The Pit - FFA: 4590-4493-7113

These codes will help players who may want to get familiar with each of the featured modes before their respective challenges officially go live. To enter a Fortnite Creative code, simply select Creative from the mode select screen, then choose the option for “Discover” and scroll over to “Island Code.” Enter the digits shown above. That’s all you need to know about Fornite’s Cosmic Summer event.