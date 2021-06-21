Fortnite hosts the Thanos Cup on the evening of June 21, 2021. It’ll give players a chance to unlock the Thanos skin before it makes its official Item Shop debut June 26. Do you want to wield the Infinity Gauntlet in Battle Royale before all your friends? Here’s what you need to know about the tournament’s start time, rules, and how to access the official leaderboard to get Thanos early.

When is the Fortnite Thanos Cup start time?

The Thanos Cup runs from 6 p.m. to 9 p.m. local time June 21. Epic Games

Following suit from many of the Marvel-themed skin tournaments Fortnite has hosted over the past few months, the Thanos Cup is set to take pce between 6 p.m. and 9 p.m. local time June 21. For those who need it, here’s the full list of start times as listed in Eastern Time.

NA East: 6 p.m. to 9 p.m. Eastern

NA West: 9 p.m. to 12 a.m. Eastern

Europe: 1 p.m. to 4 p.m. Eastern

Oceania: 4 a.m. to 7:30 a.m. Eastern

Brazil: 5 p.m. to 8 p.m. Eastern

Asia: 4 a.m. to 7:30 a.m. Eastern

Middle East: 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Eastern

It’s worth remembering that, while it is possible to play in any server region by switching your region in Fortnite’s settings menu, doing so will likely cause a drop in performance that could impact your ability to compete effectively. Epic also only permits one tournament entry per Epic account, so make sure the region you decide to compete in is absolutely the right one for your geographic situation.

How does scoring work in the Thanos Cup?

Unlike some of the past skin tournaments that have been Solos affairs, the Thanos Cup requires that players have a Duos partner to compete with. Both members of the Duo must be at account level 30 or higher and have two-factor authentication enabled on their accounts. Duos will play a maximum of 10 matches during the tournament period under the following scoring metric.

Victory Royale: 42 Points

Second: 36 Points

Third: 32 Points

Fourth: 30 Points

Fifth: 29 Points

Sixth: 28 Points

Seventh: 27 Points

Eighth: 26 Points

Ninth: 25 Points

10th: 24 Points

11th: 23 Points

12th: 22 Points

13th: 21 Points

14th: 20 Points

15th: 19 Points

16th: 18 Points

17th: 17 Points

18th: 16 Points

19th: 15 Points

20th: 14 Points

21st: 13 Points

22nd: 12 Points

23rd: 11 Points

24th: 10 Points

25th-29th: nine Points

30th-34th: six Points

35th-39th: three Points

40th-44th: two Points

45th-50th: one Point

Eliminations: one Point each

How to get the Thanos skin early

The Thanos Outfit and Infinity Gauntlet Back Bling are up for grabs for those who emerge victorious. Epic Games

Now that you know when the Thanos Cup starts and how to play through it, the next step is earning the rewards. In each region, players who earn at least eight points during the competition can unlock the Thanos Watches! Spray. Beyond that standard offering, each region has its own winner threshold relative to its size. Here’s the full list of reward requirements. Winners receive the Thanos Outfit and Infinity Gauntlet Back Bling.

NA East: First-1,575th

NA West: First-600th

Europe: First-3,375

Oceania: First-225th

Asia: First-375th

Middle East: First-300th

Players can check their position on the leaderboard by scrolling over to the Competitive tab, selecting the Thanos Cup tile, and pressing the designated button to “view leaderboard” while the cup is underway. Third-party sites like Fortnite Tracker also house live leaderboards, just make sure you're looking at the correct region to monitor the results. For those who aren’t successful, the Thanos Skin can be purchased on June 26 at 8 p.m. Eastern when the Item Shop refreshes.