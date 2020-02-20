Fortnite Season 2's Top Secret update makes 5 huge changes to the map

On Thursday, Fortnite Season 2, Chapter 2 launched around the world, bringing Deadpool to the game (kind of), starting a new Battle Pass, and altering the map immensely. For all those Battle Royale Magellans out there, exploring the new map might seem daunting, but it’s infinitely more doable with some explanation.

For example, what’s up with those new NPC attackers? What's the deal with all of those eye-catching new locations? Here's everything you need to know about all the changes that come with the launch of Top Secret.

Fortnite Season 2 Chapter 2’s Top Secret theme and factions, explained

Fornite Chapter 2, Season 2 focuses on spies and secret agents, particularly the campy ones who use gadgets and wits to get the job done. To facilitate this theme, two covert-ops factions – Ghost and Shadow – have taken over the island, setting up outposts throughout the map along with new goodies. Replacing the stealthy bush, players can now use a cardboard box for their sneaking needs.

There are five new points of interest: The Yacht, The Agency, The Rig, The Shark , and The Grotto.

Fortnite's brand new map

Infiltrating them isn’t easy: they’re filled with enemy NPCs that will kill you without the proper equipment. Said “equipment” is a disguise that can be found within red phonebooths littered on the new island.

By entering said phonebooth, you’ll transform into one of the NPC's allies, you’ll just be “one of the boys.” Maybe they’ll offer you a beer . If they don’t, try a different outpost. Defeat the location's boss to obtain Keycard access to exclusive chests found within the outpost.

What is Fortnite’s Yacht, and where is it located?

Found in the Northeastern corner of the new map, the Yacht is a new ship run by the Ghost faction. By entering, you’ll be able to snag The Ghost keycard and Ghost skin , allowing access to the various Ghost locales throughout the map. (Be wary of the turrets throughout the boat if you don’t have the right skin on.)

Given Epic’s well-documented love for dynamic maps, it’s wholly possible the boat will shift locations throughout Season 2.

What is Fortnite’s Rig, and where is it located?

While the Yacht occupies the northeastern corner of the map, the Rig is at the opposite end, on the southeastern side. There are tons of henchmen bots here, but it’s not currently occupied by Ghost or Shadow forces.

Defeat the boss here, and you'll snag a keycard exclusively for the Rig.

Phone Booth on the Rig

What is Fortnite’s Agency, and where is it located??

Cropping up in the new map’s core, this is going to be a hot spot . this is where all the secret agents congregated in the cinematic trailer. It’s currently occupied by the Shadow , granting a Keycard for the group. From what we currently know, through some exploration, you can find a vault in this outpost, providing oodles of loot to take back with you into battle. However, watch out for the big boss and henchmen patrolling the area.

What is Fortnite’s Shark, and where is it located?

A “secret” base located on the map’s northwest side. Ut’s a cave that literally looks like a shark, so it's hard to miss. This location is truly as conspicuous as you can get without screaming “Secret Base.”

Forage through the area to find the Shark Keycard . In addition to the cave, there’s also a swanky beach house to explore.

What is Fortnite’s Grotto, and where is it located?

On the map’s east side, you’ll find an underground base called the Grotto. Tread carefully, because this one requires you to glide in . I’d suggest you head in right as the match starts. Within it, you’ll be met with turrets, henchmen, and the like.

If you’re above all the drama, head to the phonebooth inside to go incognito. You’ll also gain access to the Grotto keycard here. Before you leave, make sure to check out The Grotto’s exclusive vault, home to a massive weapons cache .