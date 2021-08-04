Everything you need to know about the Fortnite Cammy and Guile skins

Fortnite’s never-ending string of premium skins continues , with the latest additions to the family being Cammy and Guile from Capcom’s iconic Street Fighter franchise. Following the Battle Royale debut of Ryu and Chun-Li in February of this year, the top fighters from the U.S. and U.K. are finally making their way to the island. Below, we’ll tell you how you can get these skins, even with a small opportunity to snag Cammy for free.

When is the Fortnite Cammy and Guile skin release date?

Per Epic’s official announcement blog post, Cammy and Guile will make their way to Fortnite’s Item Shop on August 7 at 8 p.m. Eastern. There is a small window of time to unlock Cammy slightly earlier than that, but we’ll outline those details below.

Players can purchase Guile and Cammy as individual Outfits or bundles that include the skin, a custom Back Bling, and a Victory pose emote. Those who’d like to purchase both fighter outfits together can do so at a discounted price. If you want Pickaxes or Gliders, however, you’ll need to buy a separate Gear Bundle for that.

What’s included in the Fortnite Street Fighter crossover bundles?

In terms of what’s included in each of the discussed bundles, here’s what each package will feature.

Cammy

The Cammy bundle includes the base skin and a sweet tactical variant. Epic Games

Classic Cammy Outfit

Tactical Cammy Variant

Borealis Backer Back Bling

Victory Pose Emote

Guile

The Guile skin includes a beach-ready glistening variant. Epic Games

Classic Guile Outfit

Glistening Guile Variant

K.O. Back Bling

Victory Pose Emote

Cammy + Guile Bundle

The contents of both Outfit bundles

Round 2 Loading Screen

Cammy + Guile Gear Bundle

If you want Pickaxes and a Glider, you’ll have to pay extra. Epic Games

Guile Knuckle Buster Pickaxe

Cammy Delta Red Bowie Blade Pickaxe

V-Trigger Vector Glider

What is the Fortnite Street Fighter crossover bundle price?

Specific pricing hasn’t been officially announced by Epic, but there’s a lot we can surmise based on the prices laid out for Ryu and Chun-Li in February.

For those skins, the standalone purchases cost 1,600 V-Bucks each, with the combined bundle selling for 2,200 V-Bucks. The Gear Bundle, on the other hand, cost 1,800 V-Bucks.

How to get the Fortnite Cammy skin for free

While these skins are mostly designed as premium purchases bought with real money, there is a brief opportunity to get Cammy added to your locker early and for free. On August 5, most territories will have the chance to play in the Cammy Cup Duos tournament.

Anyone who earns at least eight points in the tournament will unlock the Round 2 Loading Screen. At the same time, 1,375 competitors in NA East and 750 competitors in NA West can get the Cammy Outfit and Back Bling before their official debuts.

We’ll publish a more detailed rundown of the regional start times, rules, and prizing later, but for now you can learn more about the tournament by scrolling over to the Competitive tab inside Fortnite.