Where to find the Grab-itron in Fortnite — and how to use it

Fortnite update 17.30 brings the Grab-itron to Battle Royale, but the new alien weapon might be difficult for some players to find. In this no-nonsense guide, we explain where the Grab-itron is located, how to use it, and offer tips for making the most of the latest addition to the roster.

Where to find the Grab-itron in Fortnite

According to Epic’s official update 17.30 blog post, Fortnite’s Grab-itron can be found in Chests, on top of Abductors, and inside the Mothership. However, at the time of publication, it appears Abductors and the Mothership have both been disabled, possibly in preparation for Ariana Grande’s Rift Tour concert on August 6.

That being said, Chests are currently the only way to get your hands on a Grab-itron gun. There are dozens of possible Chest locations spread across the map, but a tool like Fortnite.GG may be able to help you with your search. Open the dropdown for “spawns” and select the toggle for Chests. This will show you where each Chest spawns on the Battle Royale map. As you’ll see, locations like Stealthy Stronghold, Corny Complex, and Pleasant Park are fairly Chest-rich areas where one might be a bit more likely to find a Grab-itron.

Once the Abductors and Mothership are turned back on, finding a Grab-itron should be much easier. Abductors are marked UFOs on the map that look much like the Party UFO seen here.

Once they’re enabled again, Abductors will look like UFOs dotted around certain locations on the Battle Royale map. Epic Games

Land on them, and you may be able to find a Grab-itron there. Alternately, Abductors will periodically start flashing to release a bright beam of light. When this happens, you can drop down to be pulled onto the Mothership. You’ll be brought to a mini-game where you have to collect orbs on a special map before the timer runs out. The more orbs you get, the better the loot you’ll receive at the end of your time on the Mothership. Landing on an Abductor seems like a much faster process, though, so we’d advise doing that once the UFOs come back online.

How the Grabitron works in Fortnite

Once you have a Grab-itron in your inventory, you can use it by pressing the left trigger to aim and the right trigger to throw objects. If you need to rotate the object you’re holding, press the reload button to do so.

The Grab-itron can be used to grab scenery items and then throw them back at opponents. Epic Games

The Grab-itron can hold just about any object you might find on the Battle Royale map, which means it’s entirely capable of picking up vehicles and throwing them back at your opponents for massive damage. The damage the Grab-itron deals is relative to the size of the object you throw, so bigger grabs mean better results.

It’s also worth noting that the Grab-itron can be used defensively if you opt to suck up large items and then use them to deflect bullets that may be headed your way. In fact, if you pull the trigger at the exact right moment, you can even pull projectiles into your beam and then throw them back at the person who tried to hit you. With these unique mechanics in mind, it’s no secret the Grab-itron has a high skill ceiling compared to other more traditional weapons in the game. It’s easy to use but difficult to master.