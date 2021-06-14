Here's when to watch the Capcom E3 2021 Showcase — and what to expect

Capcom is thriving. After a blockbuster year for the company led by the viral sensation Lady Dimitrescu from Resident Evil Village and the latest game in their Monster Hunter series, Capcom still has more to offer. Can you believe that? They’re possibly overflowing with new games on the way, so much that Capcom has devoted a whole E3 showcase to their lineup.

But what the heck will Capcom’s E3 showcase contain? Games? Definitely. But what are those games? Where can you watch the showcase?

Here’s what we know.

But first: What are your favorite games and platforms of 2021, and what future releases are you most excited about? Take our poll!

When is the 2021 Capcom E3 showcase?

The Capcom E3 showcase will happen on Monday, June 14 at 5:30 pm Eastern . It’s unknown how long it will last.

How can you watch the 2021 Capcom E3 showcase?

Lady Dimitrescu herself. Perhaps she’ll get her own expansion. Capcom

Luckily, E3 has got Capcom’s back and will be streaming the showcase on basically every platform. If you can imagine a website where you’d hypothetically watch E3, you can bet your bottom dollar that it’ll feature the Capcom showcase.

When the time comes, you can watch the Capcom E3 showcase via Twitch, YouTube, Facebook, and Twitter using these links.

What can you expect to show up at the 2021 Capcom E3 showcase?

Eager beavers trying to figure out what the E3 showcase might hold can be absolutely elated to know Capcom announced their lineup alongside the showcase reveal. You can expect to see updates on The Great Ace Attorney Chronicles, Monster Hunter Stories 2, Monster Hunter Rise, Resident Evil 4 for Oculus VR, Resident Evil Village, and Pragmata.

Now, those are the titles that have been officially stated to be shown. There might be some surprise trailers, too. Capcom had a massive data breach in November 2020, which revealed the company’s plans for the next four years. The breach claimed a game titled Resident Evil Outrage would launch in 2021. It would be followed by Dragon’s Dogma 2 and Street Fighter 6 in 2022. Perhaps we’ll get debut trailers for one of the leaked games?

There’s also a chance Capcom will use their E3 showcase to expand on the Resident Evil Village multiplayer mode: Resident Evil Re:Verse.