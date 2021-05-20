A sleek style can go a long way in making a game memorable.

When so many games try to go for the most realistic graphics and characters, it’s refreshing when developers do something different. Antab Studio and Merge Games’ Foreclosed is one such game. While it’s a third-person shooter at its core, the game uses a neon-dripped aesthetic and windows in the style of comic book panels within the action to tell the story.

Foreclosed seems unlike any other title coming out this year, so it’s definitely one to keep an eye on if you innovative indie games. Here’s everything that we know about Foreclosed.

When is the Foreclosed release date?

Merge Games and Antab Studio confirmed in May 2021 that Foreclosed will be released on August 12, 2021. This release date will be simultaneous across all platforms, so you don’t have to worry about any sort of time exclusivity.

What is the Foreclosed price?

Digitally, the game will cost $19.99.

Merge Games will also release physical versions of the game for Nintendo Switch, PS4, PS5, and Xbox Series X on the same day. The Nintendo Switch retail release will cost $29.99, while the physical copies for other platforms will cost $24.99.

Is there a Foreclosed trailer?

Yes, there is! A new trailer was released alongside the release date announcement, but here’s a look at the initial reveal trailer:

What are the Foreclosed platforms?

Foreclosed is impressive coming to every major video game platform. That means you can expect the game on Nintendo Switch, PC, PS4, PS5, Stadia, Xbox One, and Xbox Series X. On next-generation consoles, the developers expect the game to run at a 4K resolution and 60 FPS.

On PC, it will be an Epic Games Store exclusive at release, so don’t expect it on Steam anytime soon. Physical copies will also be available for Nintendo Switch, Xbox, PS4, and PS5.

What is the Foreclosed story and aesthetic?

The game follows a man named Evan Kapnos in a dystopic cyberpunk world. His identity has recently been “foreclosed” against his will. This means that he’s lost his job and no longer has all of the brain implants and connections to his city’s blockchain that normal people have. His identity and implants are even being auctioned off to other people, so he’s trying to escape his city before that happens.

It’s an interesting analysis of what would happen if the same foreclosure system that applies to investments like houses were also applicable to one’s identity in a digital-focused world. It’s a cyberpunk game, so you can be sure that it will delve into themes common to the genre, like identity and privacy in the digital age.

Foreclosed isn’t based on a specific comic book. Instead, it adopts that style in the video game medium. The game is a tightly constructed narrative adventure that looks like it was torn from the pages a comic book, using multiple panels and other tricks common to comics during both cutscenes and gameplay.

Players can sometimes move and bring the action within these panels to life. Games like Max Payne have used comic book-like cutscenes before, games have gotten comic books, and there are plenty of games based on comic book characters, but none have made themselves a playable comic like Foreclosed.

Foreclosed uses its comic book style cutscenes to enhance the tension of key moments. Merge Games

What is the Foreclosed gameplay like?

For the most part, Foreclosed is a third-person action-adventure game with cover-based shooting. Your main weapon is a pistol that players can greatly customize the abilities of for any given situation. The game also has an underlying RPG system so players can upgrade Evan’s abilities over time to give him an edge in combat.

When it benefits the story, the perspective shifts to change up the gameplay. Some released gameplay and screenshots highlight sequences where Evan is running away from authorities and it plays out in a top-down perspective so you can see who is shooting at him, or show Evan from multiple angles as he performs a slow or stealthy action.

Foreclosed’s distinct style will mean that the gameplay and visuals always stay fresh. It’ll be exhilarating to see it all come together in action when the game finally launches.