Final Fantasy Pixel Remaster is finally coming to consoles — what to know

In time for the franchise’s 35th anniversary, Square Enix is finally bringing the pixel remasters of Final Fantasy I through VI to more platforms. The updated versions of every 8- and 16-bit game in the long-running series have a plethora of gameplay and visual improvements that make them the best way to play these classic roleplaying games. Here is what to know about when you can play the Final Fantasy Pixel Remaster on consoles and how to get your hands on a physical copy of the bundle.

What are the Final Fantasy Pixel Remaster platforms?

After only being available on PC via Steam and mobile devices, the new remasters of Final Fantasy I through VI are coming to home consoles. Specifically, the Final Fantasy Pixel Remaster will be released on Nintendo Switch and PlayStation 4. Nintendo Switch will make an ideal platform for remasters as handheld mode is a great way to experience classic JRPGs.

The Pixel Remaster is the best way to play Final Fantasy I - VI. Square Enix

One glaring omission is Xbox, which will not be receiving the Pixel Remaster. This has become a common occurrence with Square Enix titles, including Final Fantasy XVI and the Final Fantasy VII Remake series of games.

When is the Final Fantasy Pixel Remaster console release window?

Nintendo Switch and PlayStation 4 players can expect to play the Final Fantasy Pixel Remaster sometime in spring 2023. There is no official date as of yet.

Final Fantasy I and II are priced at $11.99 each while III through VI are priced at $17.99 each. Square will likely offer a bundle of all six games, which currently is priced at $74.99 for the Steam version.

What are the Final Fantasy Pixel Remaster console changes?

Fans are hoping the console release will fix the Pixel Remaster’s bad fonts. Square Enix

The Pixel Remaster updates the original games with a clean modern remaster of the games’ sprites. It also includes gameplay balancing as well as an overhauled UI. One of the biggest criticisms of the Pixel Remaster, when it launched on PC, concerned the font. The font can be difficult to read as well as just not feeling like it fits the vibe of the games.

There are rumors that the Pixel Remaster release on consoles will also bring with it an official fix to the font problem. While Square has not officially confirmed this the company did remove any screenshots on the Pixel Remaster’s console announcement that had in-game text, which some think was done because these screenshots were from the Steam version and not the console version which will include a font fix.

Is there a Final Fantasy Pixel Remaster special edition?

Yes! In celebration of the franchise's 35th anniversary, Square Enix is selling an anniversary edition of the Pixel Remaster for Switch and PlayStation 4.

The anniversary edition has lots of goodies. Square Enix

Here is a rundown of everything included in the anniversary edition:

A Physical copy of all games in the bundle for either PS4 or Switch

Anniversary edition box

A bonus sleeve for the game case

2-disc vinyl record set featuring newly arranged game music with exclusive cover artwork by Kazuko Shibuya

A specially compiled artbook showcasing beautiful character pixel art

Eight stylized pixel art character figures in window packaging

The anniversary edition can be purchased directly from Square Enix’s store for a whopping $259.99. Except actually you can’t because it is already sold out. If you want you can add yourself to the wait list and hope your luck is good.

Square is also selling a standard physical edition of the remaster through its store that costs $74.99 (plus $24 in shipping, yikes). Except this is ALSO sold out. Again, you can try your luck with the wait list if you choose.