The second part of Square Enix’s ambitious Final Fantasy 7 Remake trilogy is nearly upon us, and this one promises to be a doozy. By the end of the game, we’ll finally see how the original’s most memorable plot point is being handled and what’s being set up for the finale.

Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth is easily one of the most anticipated games of the year, so plenty of players will want to dive in as soon as they possibly can. Here is everything you need to know about the launch of Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth.

Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth introduces new party members to the crew. Square Enix

Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth Release Time

Fans can finally play Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth on February 29, 2024, making it a rare Leap Day release. The game will unlock at midnight local time for most of the world. In the U.S., games typically launch at midnight Eastern time, meaning players in other time zones can jump in a bit earlier. If that’s the case for Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth, these will be the unlock times across the U.S.:

9 p.m. PDT

10 p.m. MDT

11 p.m. UTC

12 a.m. EDT

Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth File Size

Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth is a huge game, packing dozens of hours of story and plenty of open-world diversions, and it’s got a file size to match. Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth weighs in at 145 GB, which is a substantial chunk of the PlayStation 5’s hard drive space. It’s a good idea to clear up some room before you even start downloading.

Yuffie returns after her appearance in Final Fantasy 7 Remake Intergrade. Square Enix

Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth Pre-Load Time and Early Access

Given the massive file size of Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth, it’s a good idea to start downloading it as soon as possible. Fortunately, Square Enix is making the game available for pre-load a few days before launch so even players with slower internet connections should have plenty of game to get it on their consoles before the game unlocks.

Pre-loading for Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth begins at midnight on February 27, two days before release. When the time comes, you just need to find the game in the PlayStation Store, where the option to purchase the game will be replaced with the option to pre-load it for anyone who already owns it.

As you might guess for a game with so many major elements that could be spoiled, Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth does not have any kind of Early Access.

However, it does have a demo, for anyone who wants to get their hands on a small part of the game a little early. The Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth demo was originally released on February 6, covering the Nibelheim flashback, a linear, narrative-heavy sequence early in the game. An update on February 21 adds the open-world Junon area. Together, both parts of the demo offer a few hours of gameplay, depending on how much time players spend in the open world.

Completing the Nibelheim section will let you skip it in the final game, but the same won’t be true for Junon. However, anyone who plays the demo can also claim some exclusive in-game bonuses in the final release, so there’s still a reward for playing it.

Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth Pre-Order Bonuses

A vast open world makes Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth a very different game from its predecessor. Square Enix

Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth has three different editions, but the collector’s edition exclusive to the Square Enix store quickly sold out after it was announced. Currently, the PlayStation Store offers a standard version of the game, and a digital deluxe edition with a few extras. Pre-orders for both editions of the game include the Moogle Trio summoning materia, but the following extras are exclusive to the digital deluxe edition:

Digital mini soundtrack

Digital art book

Magic Pot summoning materia

Reclaimant Choker accessory

Orchid Bracelet armor

Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth launches on PlayStation 5 on February 29.