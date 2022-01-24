There are a wealth of activities for players to do in Final Fantasy XIV, especially if you’re looking to level each and every job. Once you reach the endgame of each expansion, including Endwalker, you’ll start relying more and more on weekly activities. The tomestones you can earn, the challenge log, and more, are all capped with weekly reset timers which, of course, will leave players wondering when exactly that reset happens. Here’s everything you need to know about FFXIV’s weekly reset.

What time is Final Fantasy XIV’s weekly reset?

Final Fantasy XIV’s weekly reset currently happens every Tuesday at 12 a.m. PST / 3 a.m. EST / 8 a.m. GMT. The weekly reset time hasn’t changed since around the launch of FFXIV: A Realm Reborn, so it’s likely to stay this way for the foreseeable future. Of course, if you want to know everything about the weekly reset effect, you can see that below.

Everything affected by Final Fantasy XIV’s weekly reset

Wondrous Tails can help you earn extra experience and valuable items each week. Square Enix

The main thing most players will care about in the weekly reset is the Challenge Log, a list of optional objectives that provides a wealth of rewards like extra XP, Gil, Gold, Gold Saucer MGP, and more.

Since the Pandaemonium raid has launched post-Endwalker with patches 6.01 and 6.05, the weekly reset will also affect the lockout on earning currencies like Allagan Tomestones of Aphorism. Here’s a shortlist of everything affected by the weekly reset.

Challenge Log - Viewed under Duty sub-menu

Masked Carnivale/Blue Mage weekly targets

Resets cap on Allagan Tomestones and raid items

PvP Frontline Standings

New Wondrous Tails Journal - Picked up from Khloe in Idyllshire

Faux Hollows resets

New Fashion Report in Gold Saucer

Tower at Paradigm’s Breach rewards reset

Adventure Squadron Priority Mission reset

Doman Enclave Reconstruction donation numbers reset

Custom deliveries allowance reset

Jumbo Cactpot at Golden Saucer reset

New weekly Elite Mark bill

Various other weekly quests, such as “All that Grinds is Not Gloom” in the YoRHa questline

Daily resets in Final Fantasy XIV

Both crafting and battlecraft Beast Quests will reset daily. Square Enix

On top of the weekly reset, there are a number of daily resets that you might want to plan around as well. The two major aspects of dailies are Beast Quests and Grand Company missions, both of which reset at different times. A blog called Xenoveritas has a helpful timer that counts down all of FFXIV’s timers, so here’s when the daily reset takes place and what it does.

Beast Tribe and Duty Reset - Daily at 7 a.m. PST /10 a.m. EST / 3 p.m. GMT

Beastmen quest allowances

Duty Roulette daily bonuses

Daily repeatable quests

Frontline Duty Availability

Housing Message

Grand Company Reset - Daily at 12 p.m. PST /3 p.m. EST / 8 p.m. GMT