Everything you need to know about weekly and daily resets in FFXIV
It’s like clockwork.
There are a wealth of activities for players to do in Final Fantasy XIV, especially if you’re looking to level each and every job. Once you reach the endgame of each expansion, including Endwalker, you’ll start relying more and more on weekly activities. The tomestones you can earn, the challenge log, and more, are all capped with weekly reset timers which, of course, will leave players wondering when exactly that reset happens. Here’s everything you need to know about FFXIV’s weekly reset.
What time is Final Fantasy XIV’s weekly reset?
Final Fantasy XIV’s weekly reset currently happens every Tuesday at 12 a.m. PST / 3 a.m. EST / 8 a.m. GMT. The weekly reset time hasn’t changed since around the launch of FFXIV: A Realm Reborn, so it’s likely to stay this way for the foreseeable future. Of course, if you want to know everything about the weekly reset effect, you can see that below.
Everything affected by Final Fantasy XIV’s weekly reset
The main thing most players will care about in the weekly reset is the Challenge Log, a list of optional objectives that provides a wealth of rewards like extra XP, Gil, Gold, Gold Saucer MGP, and more.
Since the Pandaemonium raid has launched post-Endwalker with patches 6.01 and 6.05, the weekly reset will also affect the lockout on earning currencies like Allagan Tomestones of Aphorism. Here’s a shortlist of everything affected by the weekly reset.
- Challenge Log - Viewed under Duty sub-menu
- Masked Carnivale/Blue Mage weekly targets
- Resets cap on Allagan Tomestones and raid items
- PvP Frontline Standings
- New Wondrous Tails Journal - Picked up from Khloe in Idyllshire
- Faux Hollows resets
- New Fashion Report in Gold Saucer
- Tower at Paradigm’s Breach rewards reset
- Adventure Squadron Priority Mission reset
- Doman Enclave Reconstruction donation numbers reset
- Custom deliveries allowance reset
- Jumbo Cactpot at Golden Saucer reset
- New weekly Elite Mark bill
- Various other weekly quests, such as “All that Grinds is Not Gloom” in the YoRHa questline
Daily resets in Final Fantasy XIV
On top of the weekly reset, there are a number of daily resets that you might want to plan around as well. The two major aspects of dailies are Beast Quests and Grand Company missions, both of which reset at different times. A blog called Xenoveritas has a helpful timer that counts down all of FFXIV’s timers, so here’s when the daily reset takes place and what it does.
Beast Tribe and Duty Reset - Daily at 7 a.m. PST /10 a.m. EST / 3 p.m. GMT
- Beastmen quest allowances
- Duty Roulette daily bonuses
- Daily repeatable quests
- Frontline Duty Availability
- Housing Message
Grand Company Reset - Daily at 12 p.m. PST /3 p.m. EST / 8 p.m. GMT
- Adventurer Squadron training allowances
- Grand Company Supply/Provisioning missions