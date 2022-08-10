Every few months Final Fantasy XIV gets a drop of new content, but the upcoming Patch 6.2 promises to bring something totally novel to the game. On top of the normal patch changes and additions, 6.2 also sees the long-awaited introduction of the Island Sanctuary, which has been teased for nearly half a year now, since the release of the Endwalker expansion. FFXIV continues to grow exponentially, and Square Enix is making sure players have plenty of content to wade through. There’s a lot to dig into, so here’s everything you need to know about FFXIV Patch 6.2: Buried Memory.

When is the FFXIV Patch 6.2 release window?

There’s currently no release date for Patch 6.2, but it does have a release window of late August, likely the last week of the month. A Letter from the Producer Live stream is set for Friday, August 12 at 7 a.m. Eastern, so it’s very possible the exact release date of the patch could be announced at that time.

What new quests are added in FFXIV Patch 6.2?

Patch 6.2’s should provide more details on the new threat facing the Warrior of Light. Square Enix

FFXIV Patch 6.2, titled “Buried Memory,” sees the continuation of multiple different questlines introduces in the 6.0 series, including new Main Scenario Quests. Here’s the official description of the new MSQ from the patch’s special site.

“Five millennia ago, the great wyrm Azdaja vanished into the void, and for long years Vrtra had despaired of being reunited with his dear sister. With the encouragement of his people, however, he has found the resolve to search for her, and sets forth with the Warrior of Light for a world engulfed in Darkness...”

Of course, new MSQ like usual means a new dungeon and a new trial. While Square Enix hasn’t detailed the trial, the dungeon is called The Fell Court of Troia, and focuses on the party trying to use the undersea rift to travel to the thirteenth shard.

This patch also sees Tataru’s Grand Endeavor get new quests, while Somehow Further Hildabrand Adventures will get its update in Patch 6.25. On top of this, the second part of the Pandaemonium raid will get introduced, Abyssos and Abyssos (Savage).

Patch 6.2 will also see the introduction of new dungeon types, called Criterion Dungeons and Variant Dungeons. Variant Dungeons are called that because of their variable difficulty and the fact they have no role restrictions and job swapping, on top of branching progression based on player’s actions. Criterion Dungeons essentially develop on these further by being high difficulty. The first Variant Dungeon is “The Sil’dihn Suberrane” while the two Criterion Dungeons are “Another Sil’dihn Subterrane” and “Another Sil’dihn Subterrane (Savage).”

What is the Island Sanctuary in FFXIV?

The Island Sanctuary brings some light farming and simulation elements to FFXIV. Square Enix

By far the most noteworthy addition in this patch is the Island Sanctuary, a brand new feature that lets players kick back and take things easy. According to a Famitsu interview, each player will get their own instance island, with players having the ability to invite friends to visit.

All of the content on the island is casual. combat-free, and can be completed solo. Essentially, players can grow crops, explore the island, interact with their roaming minions, craft without needing a Disciple of the Land or Hand, and more. It definitely seems like the Island Sanctuary is inspired by more laid-back experiences like Animal Crossing or Stardew Valley, and director Naoki Yoshida will likely provide more details during the Live Letter on August 12.

What other changes are in FFXIV Patch 6.2?

Main scenario changes for Heavensward continue in Patch 6.2 Square Enix

As usual, there are a handful of smaller changes and additions coming with Patch 6.2 as well, although there aren’t really any job changes this time around. Here’s a quick overview of some of the other additions coming, and you can see more on the Buried Memory special site.