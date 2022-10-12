Square Enix recently held a massive 14-hour livestream to celebrate the 9th anniversary of A Realm Reborn. While there was plenty of info to dig into, including a discussion between Naoki Yoshida and Hironobu Sakaguchi, the stream also provided a wealth of details on Patch 6.25 for Final Fantasy XIV. The most notable addition is, of course, the continuation of the Inspector Extraordinaire’s story, Hildibrand. Here’s everything you need to know about FFXIV Patch 6.25.

When is the FFXIV Patch 6.25 release date?

FFXIV Patch 6.25 arrives on October 18, 2022. As usual expect the game to go down for roughly eight hours of downtime for maintenance. Although Square Enix hasn’t announced the exact maintenance time yet, previous patches typically start around 10 p.m. Eastern and end at roughly 6 a.m Eastern.

New Hildabrand quests and other gameplay additions

The Omicrons are a new gathering-focused Tribal Questline. Square Enix

Although Patch 6.25 isn’t as large as some others, it’s still bringing a decent amount of new content. As previously said, the biggest addition is the continuation of Somehow Further Hildibrand Adventures, adding a few more quests to the line. If you’ve yet to start the questline you can do so by talking to the “Excitable Youth” in Radz-at-Han (X: 11.8, Y: 11.2). This patch will also see the first step of the Manderville Weapons relic quest, although we don’t know how the questline will work or what the weapons will look like. Every expansion has a new set of relic weapons, so the Manderville Weapons are the new ones for Endwalker.

Outside of those two additions, 6.25 will kick off the new Tribal Quests for the Omicrons, which can be started in Ultima Thule. We’ll also see the debut of the very first Variant and Criterion Dungeons, the Sil’dihn Subterrane. Variant Dungeons are new level 90 dungeons for 1-4 players, that features “variable” difficulty that adjusts for the number of players. There are no role restrictions within these dungeons, and they feature branching pathways that change based on player actions.

The final little addition is a super stylish new spy-inspired glamour set with a trenchcoat.

Players can get their hands on a stylish new “spy” glamour in Patch 6.25. Square Enix

Job Adjustments in Patch 6.25

Patch 6.25 isn’t going to get any big job changes, but there will be some numerical adjustments to potency for some jobs. During the stream, Yoshida noted the development team is aware of balancing issues between melee and ranged DPS, and is working on fixing it. That likely means Machinist, in particular, should expect some buffs soon.

The only major change for PvP seems to be some adjustments being made to Cover for Paladins.

All Saints’ Wake seasonal event

This year’s rewards for All Saints Wake include a Wake Doctor outfit and Eat Pumpkin Cookie emote. Square Enix

Although technically separate, the seasonal Halloween event All Saints’ Wake is scheduled to start the day after Patch 6.25, meaning even more content to dive into. This year the event is titled “March of the Mischievous Costume Cortege” and will run from October 19, 2022, at 1:00 a.m. Eastern to Tuesday, November 1, 2022, at 7:59 a.m. Eastern. You can start the event by talking to the Adventurers’ Guild Investigator in Old Gridania (X:10.3, Y: 9.1).