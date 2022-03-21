How to farm 100k Runes in Elden Ring in 5 minutes

Runes are the key to becoming powerful in Elden Ring. But during the early stages of the game, runes can be hard to come by, causing inexperienced (and even veteran) players a lot of frustration. Thankfully, there’s an incredible rune farming method that can net you upwards of 100K runes every five minutes, allowing you to become overpowered quickly. There are many steps you need to take to get this method set up, but we’ll show you exactly how it works in this guide. Here’s what you need to know.

How to set up the fastest Elden Ring rune farming method

There are several prerequisites you need to have before you can utilize this method, but depending on where you are in the story, you might already have most of them checked off your list.

Below is everything you need.

Acquire the Pureblood Knight’s Medal

Complete White-Faced Varre’s questline to obtain the Pureblood Knight’s Medal. Bandai Namco

The most important item you need for this method is the Pureblood Knight’s Medal, which will teleport you to Mohgwyn Palace when used. To acquire it, you need to complete White-Faced Varre’s questline.

This character is found at the Rose Church in Liurnia, just west of the Fallen Ruins of the Lake Site of Grace. Speak with the NPC and they’ll give you five Festering Bloody Fingers, which are used to invade other players. After you’ve invaded other players three times (you do not need to win), go back and speak with White-Faced Varre and you’ll be rewarded with the Bloody Finger and the Pureblood Knight’s Medal.

Acquire the Gold Scarab

Defeat the boss at the Abandoned Cave to obtain the Gold Scarab. Bandai Namco

You’ll also want to get your hands on the Gold Scarab, an item that boosts your rune acquisition by 20%. To do so, you need to defeat the Cleanrot Knight duo in the Abandoned Cave, within Caelid. This cave is found just east of the Smoldering Wall Site of Grace. You’ll need to jump the nearby gap with your horse to reach it.

Acquire the Starscourge Greatsword

Defeat Starscourge Radahn to obtain the Starscourge Greatsword. Bandai Namco

The final necessary item you should get your hands on is the Starscourge Greatsword, which is acquired by defeating the Starscourge Radahn boss. Once you’ve defeated this boss, visit Roundtable Hold and trade the Remembrance of the Starscourge to Enia to obtain the weapon. You should also upgrade it as much as possible by using the blacksmith in Roundtable Hold, as well. If you can get it close to +5, you’ll be in good shape.

Acquire plenty of Gold-Pickled Fowl Foot items (optional)

This is an optional item, but it will make your run farming much more effective since it boosts your rune acquisition by 30% for three minutes. You can buy the Gold-Pickled Fowl Foot from various vendors, or by finding it around the world.

Alternatively, you can craft it by using one Rowa Fruit, one Four-Toed Fowl Foot, and one Gold Firefly.

For best results, we recommend having a large supply of Gold-Pickled Fowl Feet in your possession.

Join the Secret Seekers group (optional)

Join the Secret Seekers group for a temporary (random) 5% rune boost. Bandai Namco

You can actually gain an additional 5% rune boost when you’re in a group. Each time any group member defeats a Shardbearer or becomes Elden Lord, this boost will activate and will remain active until you die or rest at a Site of Grace.

With that in mind, we recommend joining the Secret Seekers group by entering the Group Password of “SEEKERS” in the Multiplayer section of the menu. This is a group created by YouTuber VaatiVidya, who makes popular Souls videos.

The fastest Elden Ring rune farming method explained

Now that you have all the items, let’s walk through the actual farming method. First, use the Pureblood Knight’s Medal to teleport you to Mohgwyn Palace. Then, head south from this area to reach the Palace Approach Ledge-Road Site of Grace. The video below shows the path to reach this location.

Follow this path to reach the farming location. Bandai Namco

Once you’ve arrived at this Site of Grace, rest at it and you’ll be ready to start farming. Equip the Starscourge Greatsword, the Gold Scarab talisman, consume a Gold-Pickled Fowl Foot, and then make your way towards the enemies ahead. What you want to do is stand close to the first group of enemies on the left side of the cliff.

Then, use your L2 attack with the Starscourge Greatsword to suck all nearby enemies close to you, and then use L2 again to destroy them all. Make sure you press L2 twice in rapid succession to make sure you don’t get taken out in between attacks. As long as your weapon is leveled up enough, it should take out all nearby enemies in just two presses of L2.

Use this video to see the entire process in action. Bandai Namco

With the Gold Scarab and Gold-Pickled Fowl Foot active, you should earn over 3K per defeating each enemy — even more if you have a group multiplier active (which happens randomly). That means you should be earning over 30K with each run, equating to over 100K runes every five minutes or so.

Keep in mind, the red enemies have more health than the regular ones, so you might not be able to defeat them with your L2 attack in one go. If this is the case, keep leveling up your weapon to make it more effective.