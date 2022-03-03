Where to find all 28 Golden Seeds in Elden Ring

To get the most out of your time in Elden Ring, you’ll want to collect Golden Seeds. These are items hidden throughout the Lands Between boost the number of flask uses you have at any given time, essentially allowing you to heal more often. The first few you collect give you an additional flask, but after that, you need more and more Golden Seeds each time to increase your capacity. So far, players have discovered 28 Golden Seeds (excluding the Keepsake you can select at the beginning of the game). Here’s how to track them all down.

Note that these Golden Seeds seem to be seeds of the Erdtree, the giant glowing tree visible from almost anywhere in the Lands Between. Many of the seeds appear as a collectible in front of a smaller golden tree, while others are in the possession of an enemy. With that in mind, let’s dig in.

Limgrave Golden Seed locations

There are seven Golden Seeds in Limgrave. Bandai Namco

1. The first one you’ll encounter is just west of the Gatefront Site of Grace. Follow the path towards the castle to discover this one.

2. The next one is directly north of the previous one at the Stormhill Shack Site of Grace. Finish Roderika’s questline in the Roundtable Hold to get this Golden Seed to appear.

3. This Golden Seed is found in the Fringefolk Hero’s Grave at the very start of the game. You need to use a Stonesword Key to reach the dungeon and defeat the Ulcerated Tree Spirit to find the Golden Seed in this area.

4. Just east of the Fort Haight West Site of Grace.

5. You’ll find this one to the south of the Castle Morne Rampart Site of Grace on a large set of rocks close to an enemy wielding a bow and arrow.

6. Close to the Secluded Cell Site of Grace in the Stormveil Castle, take a left, go down the stairs past the massive enemy and you’ll see the tree in the distance containing the next Golden Seed.

7. This one is tricky. Start at the Liftside Chamber Site of Grace in the Stormveil Castle, head outside, immediately take a right and drop all the way down to the area with the rats. Continue ahead and then you’ll face off against a massive enemy. Defeat it to get the Golden Seed.

Caelid Golden Seed locations

There are three Golden Seeds in Caelid. Bandai Namco

8. From the Cathedral of Dragon Communion Site of Grace, head east towards the path that leads to the Redmane Castle where you’ll find the Golden Seed.

9. This one is within Sellia, Town of Sorcery. From the Sellia Under-Stair Site of Grace, follow the steps up into the city, take a left, head towards another set of stairs, and you’ll end up at the Golden Seed.

10. From the Farum Greatbridge Site of Grace, head north and you’ll pass the Golden Seed along the way.

Liurnia of the Lakes Golden Seed locations

Liurnia has five Golden Seeds. Bandai Namco

11. Within the ruins to the northwest of the Academy Gate Town Site of Grace.

12. Defeat the Red Wolf or Radagon boss, head outside, then make your way under the bridge close to some crab enemies where you’ll find the Golden Seed.

13. Directly north of the Main Academy Gate Site of Grace is the next Golden Seed on a bridge.

14. From the Manor Upper Level Site of Grace, head outside where you’ll find the next Golden Seed.

15. Start at The Ravine Site of Grace and follow it to the north until you reach the Golden Seed, close to the very end of this area.

Atlus Plateau Golden Seed locations

Atlus Plateau has nine Golden Seeds. Bandai Namco

16. To the east of the Erdtree-Gazing Hill Site of Grace.

17. Head north from the Altus Highway Junction Site of Grace.

18. Right beside the Outer Wall Phantom Tree Site of Grace, you’ll find two Golden Seeds.

19. Same as the previous.

20. Follow the path to the northeast from the last Site of Grace and you’ll come to another tree containing two more Golden Seeds within a circular area.

21. Same as the previous.

22. To the west of the Gelmir Hero’s Cave, drop down into the river area where you’ll find the next Golden Seed. It’s to the northeast of Erdtree Gazing Hill.

23. Head west from the Ninth Mt. Gelmir Campsite, defeat the Fullgrown Fallingstar Beast boss (or skip it), head to the right of the arena, and you’ll be able to drop down to the next Golden Seed.

24. This one is inside Leyndell, Royal Capital, to the south of the West Capital Rampart Site of Grace.

Mountaintops of the Giants Golden Seed locations

Mountaintops of the Giants has three Golden Seeds. Bandai Namco

25. From the Forbidden Lands Site of Grace, keep following the path to the northeast and you’ll come across the next Golden Seed along the way.

26. Start at the Ordina Liturgical Town Site of Grace and head west where you’ll find the Golden Seed along the riverbank.

27. Make your way north from the Ancient Snow Valley Ruins Ruins and you’ll come to a giant creature close to a frozen river. The Golden Seed is on the right side.

Crumbling Farum Azula Golden Seed location

Crumbling Farum Azula has one Golden Seed. Bandai Namco

28. Start at the Dragon Temple Rooftop Site of Grace, then drop down into the section with the dragon and falcons. Take a left from the platform where the dragon is, up some rocks, and you’ll come to the Golden Seed, close to more falcons.

It’s possible more Elden Ring Golden Seeds will be discovered, and if so, we’ll add those to this list.