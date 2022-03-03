These are the very best Elden Ring Keepsakes for Souls newcomers

Elden Ring is a game in which any small advantage for your character might become critically important for a random encounter. So one of the game’s very first choices — which free Keepsake item you choose — could have a major influence on your gameplay experience moving forward. While some options offer buffs that persist through the whole game, others are more temporary and potentially useless. In this guide, we explain all of Elden Ring’s Keepsakes and offer the three best choices for newcomers.

What do the Keepsakes in Elden Ring do?

Each time you make a new character in Elden Ring, you’ll be able to start your journey with any one of 10 possible Keepsakes designed to offer an advantage, or disadvantage, when working your way through the Lands Between. Here’s a brief explanation of what each one does.

Elden Ring is a very hard game, but choosing the right Keepsake can help make it easier. BANDAI NAMCO

None : You get no Keepsake or its potential advantages.

: You get no Keepsake or its potential advantages. Crimson Amber Medallion : This increases your maximum HP, allowing you to essentially take an extra hit.

: This increases your maximum HP, allowing you to essentially take an extra hit. Lands Between Rune : This Keepsake offers players a purse of 4,000 runes that can be spent at shops or to give your character a few extra levels early on in the experience.

: This Keepsake offers players a purse of 4,000 runes that can be spent at shops or to give your character a few extra levels early on in the experience. Golden Seed : This gives you an extra flask to heal up or restore your mana.

: This gives you an extra flask to heal up or restore your mana. Fanged Imp Ashes : Gives you ashes of the Fanged Imp, which essentially acts as a summon once you acquire the Spirit Bell.

: Gives you ashes of the Fanged Imp, which essentially acts as a summon once you acquire the Spirit Bell. Cracked Pot : Offers you three cracked pots that can be used to craft projectiles.

: Offers you three cracked pots that can be used to craft projectiles. Stonesword Key : Starts players off with two Stonesword Keys that can be used to unlock special doors called Imp Gargoyle Locks. These areas tend to have valuable loot and weapons.

: Starts players off with two Stonesword Keys that can be used to unlock special doors called Imp Gargoyle Locks. These areas tend to have valuable loot and weapons. Bewitching Branch : Gives you five branches that can be used to bewitch groups of enemies. This item can’t be used on bosses.

: Gives you five branches that can be used to bewitch groups of enemies. This item can’t be used on bosses. Boiled Prawn : Offers you five pieces of a consumable that briefly buffs your damage defense.

: Offers you five pieces of a consumable that briefly buffs your damage defense. Shabiri’s Woe : A Keepsake that makes enemies more aggressive.

Which Elden Ring Keepsake is best?

Based on the aforementioned descriptions we’d rank these three Keepsakes as the top choices for new players of Elden Ring.

The Golden Seed seems to be universally praised as Elden Ring’s best possible keepsake. BANDAI NAMCO/Gamers Heroes @ YouTube