Elden Ring rune hack blows the game wide open

Elden Ring is hard, but you’ll have a smoother experience if you can over-level your character quickly. One particular Rune farming method yields nearly 100k Runes in a matter of minutes, making it an effective method to becoming stronger as quickly as possible. Of course, the game doesn’t tell you how to do this, but we’ve got all the details you’ll need to become over-leveled fast. All you need to do is take out a particular enemy. Sounds easy enough, right? Here’s how it works.

How to earn nearly 100k Runes in Elden Ring fast

If you’ve explored Caelid, you might’ve noticed a massive, defenseless white dragon on the north side. To earn a boatload of Runes, you need to eliminate this dragon, which is easier said than done. Spawn at the Fort Faroth Site of Grace and head slightly northwest where you’ll see a dragon lying down.

Slightly northwest of the Fort Faroth Site of Grace lies the dragon you need to slay. Bandai Namco

It has a tremendous amount of health, but if you eliminate it, you’ll earn between 75k and 100k Runes. Keep in mind, the speed at which you defeat the creature is mostly dependent on the items you have, your strength level, and your weapon level, so it could take you a while. For us, it took around 15 minutes to defeat the dragon, but thankfully, it doesn’t fight back. As long as you’ve got time, you can defeat the creature.

To make things go more quickly, we recommend using any buffs you have, from different Talismans to various grease types that deal more damage. Bleed attacks are useful here, as is poison since it deals damage over time. An effective strategy is to throw poison darts at the beast until you see its health begin to drain automatically. Then, attack it with melee like you normally would. After its health stops dropping automatically, poison it again. You may need to back away to craft more poison items if you run out.

Slay the dragon, get nearly 100k Runes. Bandai Namco

The final tip we have is to utilize a Gold-Pickled Fowl Foot, just before you slay the dragon. This item boosts the number of Runes you gain from defeating an enemy, but it only lasts for a short amount of time, so make sure you use it just before you kill the dragon. As you can see in the video above, we earned 96k Runes after eliminating the beast.

You can’t continuously kill the dragon in your world because it’s a one-time event. However, you can go to other players’ worlds to repeat the process. So long as a player hasn’t killed the dragon themselves, it will be present in their world, so you can technically continue farming it, as long as you have friends to join. Players can even create new saves just to perform this farming method, though it might take a while to get to this point after the beginning of the game.

It’s important to mention that it’s unclear what ramifications this method has on the overall story. The Dark Souls games are known for trolling the community, so it’s likely killing the dragon will lock you out of particular story segments. Though, at this point, players have yet to discover if there are any downsides to killing the beast.