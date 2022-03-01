How to get Larval Tears and respec your Elden Ring character

Elden Ring is a brutally difficult experience in which success mandates having complete control over an optimized character build. That being said, because the game is so new, many players may find themselves at odds with some of the choices made earlier on in their adventure. Below, we’ll explain how Elden Ring’s respec feature works and offer up a few possible locations to find Larval Tears, the central currency required for making that remodeling process happen.

How to respec in Elden Ring

The option to respec your character in Elden Ring absolutely exists, but it isn’t available right away. In order to access it, you must venture to the Liurnia region, which features the game’s second major boss after you’ve beaten the one at Stormveil Castle. The place you’re looking for is called the Raya Lucaria Grand Library, and you must defeat the boss in that library to respec. We’ll spare you the spoilers of precisely how to do that, but she’s called Rennala, Queen of the Full Moon.

Players must beat the boss at the Raya Lucaria Grand Library to respec their character. FromSoftware/FightinCowboy @ YouTube

Once you beat her, she becomes a friendly NPC with her own fast travel point. Talk to her and select the “rebirth” option. This allows you to spend one Larval Tear to respec your character. It should be noted, however, that only points earned through leveling are part of your respec. In other words, the points you were offered at the start of the game, as well as your selected class, will have to remain as they are.

Defeat Rennala, and she becomes a friendly NPC. FromSoftware/RageGamingVideos @ YouTube

Larval Tear locations in Elden Ring

There are about a dozen known Larval Tear locations in Elden Ring. You will probably only need to respec a few times throughout the course of the campaign, but these spots mentioned in the Elden Ring wiki should be able to help you find as many as you require.

Larval Tears are the central respec currency in Elden Ring. FromSoftware/ FightinCowboy @ YouTube

In the graveyard area of Village of the Albinaurics

Purchased from the Nomadic Merchant in Siofra River for 3,000 runes.

Sold by Pidia, Carian Servant at Caria Manor. It’s on a balcony above the Manor Lower Level bonfire.

Found on a corpse in the middle of a gazebo in Nokron, Eternal City.

Those are probably the easiest spots to find Larval Tears, but the simple fact remains that respeccing your character in Elden Ring isn’t all that difficult once you’ve unlocked the base feature to do so. For more character-based Elden Ring tips check out our tier list of the game’s available classes.