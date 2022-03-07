Everything we know about the rumored Elden Ring DLC

As players start reaching the end of Elden Ring, they may begin wondering what happens next: Will developer FromSoftware develop DLC for the hit open-world action game? Elden Ring is a behemoth experience with plenty to do, so it doesn’t necessarily need more content, but that hasn’t stopped speculation about future expansions. An early March 2022 discovery offers compelling evidence that there’s more in store for Elden Ring, and judging by past Souls games, DLC is likely coming at some point. But what exactly do we know about Elden Ring DLC?

Has Elden Ring DLC been confirmed?

FromSoftware has yet to confirm DLC for Elden Ring, but every Dark Souls game has received additional content in the past, so it’s likely that trend will continue. If DLC is in the works, we expect FromSoftware to announce it around a month before its release, potentially around the end of 2022.

What are the Elden Ring DLC rumors and leaks?

A hidden area might allude to future DLC.

A video from YouTuber Lance McDonald shows off a mysterious coliseum that is currently inaccessible. McDonald was able to utilize a camera mod to explore beyond a locked door, and it looks a lot like a PvP area, similar to the Brotherhood of Blood dueling arena from Dark Souls 2.

Since the Elden Ring coliseum is not accessible yet, it seems possible or even likely that this area might be unlocked in the future as DLC where players can fight each other in an easier, more self-contained way. Currently, if you approach the front of the coliseum, an AI-controlled invader appears, which is perhaps another clue that PvP battles are coming sometime in the future. Defeating this character grants players some items needed to participate in multiplayer battles.

The video above depicts the large, open coliseum that seems perfect for PvP battles, especially since the game doesn’t currently have a dedicated spot for competitive play. Sure, there are areas that are more popular than others, such as the Radahn Arena, but having an officially dedicated location for PvP would certainly make it easier to find other players to fight against — even if it were incorporated into the game’s pre-existing, complex multiplayer system.

Elden Ring DLC will likely feature new enemies to defeat. Bandai Namco

Alternatively, this arena could be home to a new boss rush mode in the future, though in an interview with GamerBraves, Elden Ring producer Yasuhiro Kitao confirmed no such content is planned.

It’s likely DLC will feature new areas, potentially more story content, and additional bosses to defeat. If history is any indication, we might also get new items, weapons, gear, and maybe even a new batch of spells. Given Elden Ring’s success, we’d be shocked if it didn’t receive DLC at some point in the future.

When could Elden Ring DLC be released?

Past Dark Souls games and Bloodborne have all received additional content post-launch. Bandai Namco

If Elden Ring DLC is in the works, we should expect it to launch within a year of the game’s release. Each of the Dark Souls games has gotten significant post-launch support, with additional content coming out anywhere from four months to a year after the base game's initial launch. Dark Souls 2 and 3 featured season passes, receiving multiple expansions over the course of a year.

With that in mind, it’s possible we’ll hear more about Elden Ring DLC in the summer or fall of 2022, with a possible release date set for the latter portion of the year. We also wouldn’t rule out additional DLC for 2023 and maybe even beyond.