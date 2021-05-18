Everything you need to know about the EA Play 2021 presentation schedule

EA Play 2021 is just around the corner , as one of the game’s industry’s largest publishers plans to show off its potential fall lineup and upcoming releases. While the stream’s increased separation from E3 means there’s a lot about the event still left to uncover, here’s what we know regarding the dates, times, and rumored games to be featured in the July steam. From Battlefield 6 to Dragon Age 4, here are the latest facts about EA Play Live 2021.

When is the EA Play 2021 livestream?

EA Play Live 2021 has been officially announced to take place July 22, 2021. Specific times for the stream are not yet known, but we’ll add that information as soon as it becomes available from reputable sources.

A new Battlefield installment is a shoo-in for EA Play 2021. EA/DICE

How to watch the EA Play 2021 livestream

When it comes to watching EA Play 2021 as the livestream unfolds, we imagine it’ll be hosted on all the usual places gamers have been able to watch it in the past. For those who need a refresher, here’s the complete list of relevant social media accounts. Whether you want a full streamed video or concise social posts, we’ve got you covered.

Twitch — Twitch is probably the most popular platform for hardcore gamers to use during E3, which means it tends to have the most active chat during large events such as this. If you like to engage while you watch, Twitch might be your platform of choice.

YouTube — YouTube is a tried and true option, especially on lower-end hardware. If the video is buffering too much on Twitch, maybe try going here.

EA website

EA Twitter

EA Facebook

EA Instagram

What games should be shown during EA Play 2021?

It’s always a bit difficult to get E3 or livestream predictions exactly right, but, based on leaks and general knowledge of the announcements EA has revealed during its summer presentations in the past, here are our best guesses as to what the EA Play 2021 stream might contain.

Lost in Random debuted in 2020, so it seems likely we’ll see an update on its progress in 2021. EA/Zoink

Battlefield 6 — The major feature for EA Play 2021 will be a new Battlefield game that’s likely to be called Battlefield or Battlefield 6 . The game is expected to feature a modern or near-future setting and will focus on next-gen technology despite also being available on PlayStation 4 and Xbox One.

The major feature for EA Play 2021 will be a new game that’s likely to be called or . The game is expected to feature a modern or near-future setting and will focus on next-gen technology despite also being available on PlayStation 4 and Xbox One. Apex Legends — Given that Apex might be EA’s most popular property, it goes without saying that it will likely be featured heavily during EA Play. That might take the form of an initial Season 10 reveal or possibly a first look at the Apex Legends Mobile game that is currently testing in some territories.

Given that might be EA’s most popular property, it goes without saying that it will likely be featured heavily during EA Play. That might take the form of an initial Season 10 reveal or possibly a first look at the game that is currently testing in some territories. Jedi Fallen Order s equel tease — While it’s unlikely we’ll see any substantial progress on a sequel to Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order , there may be some kind of tease as to where the franchise might be headed. The first game is getting updated fully for next-gen platforms, which means it's still top of mind on EA’s list of accolades.

While it’s unlikely we’ll see any substantial progress on a sequel to , there may be some kind of tease as to where the franchise might be headed. The first game is getting updated fully for next-gen platforms, which means it's still top of mind on EA’s list of accolades. EA Originals — EA made some waves with It Takes Two earlier this year, so we imagine the publisher might focus on another Original, Lost in Random , that still hasn’t released despite being initially pegged for a 2021 arrival.

EA made some waves with earlier this year, so we imagine the publisher might focus on another Original, , that still hasn’t released despite being initially pegged for a 2021 arrival. EA Sports — It goes without saying there will be some section of time devoted to the latest installments of FIFA and Madden .

It goes without saying there will be some section of time devoted to the latest installments of and . Dragon Age 4 — This game has been in various stages of development since 2015, so it’s high time we see something concrete about it. Its 2018 Game Awards tease featured Varric Tethras, so it’ll be interesting to see if that character is still a key part of the narrative despite all the creative upheaval.

This game has been in various stages of development since 2015, so it’s high time we see something concrete about it. Its 2018 Game Awards tease featured Varric Tethras, so it’ll be interesting to see if that character is still a key part of the narrative despite all the creative upheaval. #Skate4 — This game is probably still years away from release given that staffing for the project started shortly after it was announced last year, but it’d still be awesome to see a little gameplay in 2021. Developing a demo for a skateboarding game presumably doesn’t require quite as many moving pieces as a massive RPG, so a small vertical slice seems doable.

That’s all we know about EA Play 2021 for now. We’ll update this codex with more info as new details and rumors surface.