E3 2021 dates, tickets, developers, and how it fits with Summer Game Fest

After a rough E3 2019 due to the absence of PlayStation, the iconic and long-running June video game expo took 2020 off due to the Covid-19 pandemic. In its place emerged Geoff Keighley’s Summer Game Fest with a variety of digital events from almost every major video game publisher. But the Entertainment Software Association confirmed on April 6, 2021 that E3 2021 would happen in June.

Here’s everything we know about the event so far, including dates, price, which major publishers are attending, and how it relates to Geoff Keighley’s Summer Game Fest.

When are the E3 2021 dates?

The ESA revealed that E3 2021 would run from June 12 until June 15. In other words, the show will be spread across four days from Saturday to Tuesday. We can expect a flurry of announcements from video game publishers and events for fans during those days. The name also means something slightly different this year: It stands for Electronic Entertainment Experience instead of Electronic Entertainment Expo.

“We are evolving this year’s E3 into a more inclusive event, but will still look to excite the fans with major reveals and insider opportunities that make this event the indispensable center stage for video games,” ESA President and CEO Stanley Pierre-Louis explained in a press release.

Developers and publishers from around the video game industry use E3 to showcase new games each year. ESPAT Media/Getty Images News/Getty Images

Which game developers and publishers will be at E3 2021?

While a year of independent events could have caused most publishers to abandon E3 altogether, quite a few are still clearly on board. The following 8 publishers have confirmed that they are attending E3 2021 (we’ve also listed games in development at these studios):

Nintendo (The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild 2, Splatoon 3) Xbox (Halo Infinite, Psychonauts 2) Capcom (Monster Hunter Stories 2, Pragmata) Ubisoft (Far Cry 6, Riders Republic) Konami (PES 2022) Take-Two Interactive (Kerbal Space Progam 2, NBA 2K22) Warner Bros. Games (Hogwarts Legacy, Gotham Knights) Koch Media (Chorus, Payday 3)

The ESA promises that more developers and publishers will join E3 2021 in the future; These are just the earliest ones to confirm their involvement. It seems like publishers that avoid E3 in recent years, such as EA and PlayStation, won’t attend the conference this year.

As for what to expect from these publishers, the ESA is teasing that there will be lots of press conferences across a four-day livestream. We expect Microsoft and Nintendo to hold their typical E3 events and will almost definitely hear about more showcases as we approach E3 2021.

Is E3 2021 free?

Some reports emerged ahead of the showcase’s announcement saying that E3 2021 might have a paid component. While those reports were concerning, it appears that fans don’t have to worry about paying for access to a digital-only event. The ESA confirmed that the event would be free to access, so you shouldn’t worry about paying to view a livestream.

The press release confirming the event reiterated that it would be free to the public. As of April 2021, there is no paid competent of this year’s E3. We’ll update this post if that changes and as more information about the event emerges.

Is E3 2021 related to Summer Game Fest?

As Geoff Keighley used to host parts of E3, you might think E3 2021 is related to Keighley’s Summer Game Fest and the June 2021 Day of Devs presentation. While Keighley will likely relay E3 announcements on his Twitter and is setting his showcase close to E3, the events aren’t officially affiliated in any way.

This shows that while E3 is returning this year, it certainly won’t be the only source for both indie and AAA news this summer. Which is to say that things possibly won’t ever be like they used to.