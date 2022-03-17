Everything you need to know about Digimon Survive

The Digimon series has a long history in video games, from the classic Digimon World games on PlayStation to the more recent critically-acclaimed Digimon Cyber Sleuth titles. As the franchise charges on with multiple anime series, the upcoming Digimon Survive game looks like a wildly different experience. The title has been stuck in development hell for years, even changing developers at some point. Still, Bandai Namco has been providing spread-out updates, so here’s everything we know about Digimon Survive.

When is the Digimon Survive release window?

Digimon Survive was first announced in July 2018 and was given an initial release date of 2019. That obviously didn’t happen, and the game has been delayed multiple times over the years. The current release window for Digimon Survive is sometime in 2022, and the game is coming to PC, Nintendo Switch, PS4, and Xbox One.

Digimon Survive has been delayed multiple times since its 2018 announcement. Bandai Namco

Bandai Namco has confirmed that the delays were, in part, because of the project switching developers. Originally, Digimon Survive was developed by Witchcraft, but the project switched over to HYDE, the studio behind Hometown Story and Disney Tsum Tsum Festival. During Digimon Con 2022 producer Kaxumasa Habu, as reported by Gematsu, said “changing teams has led to a lot of rework on the game, leading to delays. This has caused a lot of uncertainty that prevented us from giving regular updates.”

Is there a Digimon Survive trailer?

There are only a few Digimon Survive videos that have been released since the initial reveal trailer. Bandai Namco shared a few minutes of battle footage in 2018 and then revealed the game’s anime opening in 2019.

In March 2022, Bandai Namco uploaded a brand new “teaser trailer” which you can see above. This trailer introduces the main theme song of the game, as well as the Japanese voice cast for the main characters and Digimon.

What is the Digimon Survive story?

Digimon Survive tells an original story separate from any anime or game, but it does share some common themes. A group of students on a historical studies activity during summer camp stumble upon Koromon. Shortly after the rest of the group gets attacked by hostile Digimon, and as Koromon digivolves into Agumon, they learn they’ve been transported to another world.

The biggest difference with Digimon Survive is that’s it’s supposedly a much “darker” take on the series with a lot of adult themes. During the Digimon Con 2022, Habu commented on this:

Digimon Survive has a much darker story than normal, and decisions you make can even lead to characters dying. Bandai Namco

“Since Digimon are described as half of one’s inner self, there are dark expressions that are not common in conventional Digimon works such as denying Digimon by refusing to face oneself or hurting Digimon as a manifestation of self-harm. If you are a fan of the TV anime or other Digimon works, you may find some of the descriptions unpleasant, so please be aware of this in advance.”

The story is a major focus in Digimon Survive, and the bulk of the game plays out in visual novel-style segments that weave in decision making, exploration, and investigation. The game will be split into different chapters, and there are three different routes or endings that can be obtained, as well as a true ending. In terms of length, Habu says players can expect roughly 40 hours per route, with nearly 100 hours to see and do everything.

What is Digimon Survive gameplay like?

In tactical battles, your Digimon can use regular attacks and special moves by using SP. Bandai Namco

The text adventure sections of Digimon Survive will have two sections on top of dialogue, free expedition, and exploration. Players can take a limited number of actions in a free expedition, including talking to other characters to raise their intimacy, taking on free battles, and examining different locations on the world map. Exploration, on the other hand, is more focused on events that take place during the story. From a first-person perspective, you’ll need to look around the area and examine spots.

The other main section of Digimon Survive is the tactical grid-based battles, and you can take up to 10 digital monsters into each battle. There are 113 different Digimon in the game, including story-based Digimon and ones you can recruit through free battles. Many of the Digimon in the game can digivolve into stronger monsters, and story-based Digimon do so through specific events and raising your intimacy with other characters. Non-story-based Digimon, however, will digivolve by using specific items you can find through the free expedition and exploration segments.