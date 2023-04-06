How to Play Diablo IV Early and What Comes With Each Preorder Version

The launch of Diablo IV is only weeks away, and as expected, there are plenty of different editions to sink your teeth into. Depending on the version you purchase, you’ll gain access to different goodies such as in-game armor, while certain versions allow you to start playing early. Since there are multiple editions, picking the best one can get confusing, especially when factoring in the various launch times. Thankfully, we’ve got everything you’ll need to know about preordering Diablo IV, along with exactly when each version goes live.

Diablo IV Standard Edition

$70

Diablo IV (Cross-gen)

Light Bearer Mount

Caparison of Faith Mount Armor

Cross-game Items

The Standard Edition launches on June 6, 2023, though, you can begin playing the digital version on June 5 at 4 p.m. Pacific. Keep in mind, there is no $60 version of Diablo IV, even when buying on PS4 and Xbox One. This does include a cross-gen edition of the game.

Diablo IV Deluxe Edition

$90

Diablo IV (Cross-gen)

Light Bearer Mount

Caparison of Faith Mount Armor

Cross-game Items

Early Access to Diablo IV

Diablo IV Mount and Mount Armor

Seasonal Battle Pass Unlock

As confirmed by President of Blizzard Entertainment Mike Ybarra, Diablo IV Deluxe Edition launches on Thursday, June 1.

Below are the release times:

4 p.m (June 1) Pacific

7 p.m. (June 1) Eastern

12 a.m. (June 2) British Summer Time

8 a.m. (June 2) Japan Standard

Diablo IV Ultimate Edition

$100

The $100 Ultimate Edition includes early access and lots of in-game goodies, along with battle pass tier skips. Blizzard

Diablo IV (Cross-gen)

Light Bearer Mount

Caparison of Faith Mount Armor

Cross-game Items

Early Access to Diablo IV

Diablo IV Mount and Mount Armor

Seasonal Battle Pass Unlock

Wings of the Creator Emote

Battle Pass Unlock + 20 Tier Skips

The Ultimate Edition launches alongside the Deluxe Edition, five days before the Standard version goes live. As a reminder, release times are as follows:

4 p.m (June 1) Pacific

7 p.m. (June 1) Eastern

12 a.m. (June 2) British Summer Time

8 a.m. (June 2) Japan Standard

Diablo IV has been in development for quite some time. It was first revealed in 2019 at Blizzcon and serves as the first mainline entry since Diablo III, which was released in 2012.