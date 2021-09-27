You’re going to find a lot of loot in Diablo 2: Resurrected. Loot is essential for bulking up your character with new armor in this remastered version of the dark fantasy hack-and-slash game. As you find new items, you’ll be unable to use them until you identify them and reveal every stat. Here’s everything you need to know about streamlining this crucial process, and why an easy-to-overlook item is absolutely essential for success.

How to get Tome of Identify in Diablo 2: Resurrected

Shortly after you start the game, you’ll be able to identify items using a Scroll of Identify.

You can obtain Scrolls of Identify from either defeating enemies or by purchasing them at shops found throughout Act I. They’ll cost around 80 Gold a pop. Each scroll occupies one inventory slot.

To consolidate things significantly, you need to obtain a Tome of Identify. These handy items will use only two inventory slots and house up to 20 Scrolls of Identify. You can purchase a Tome of Identify from practically any vendor you meet during Act I. Make sure to purchase one as soon as possible.

When you first purchase the Tome of Identify, you’ll need to drag any loose Scrolls of Identify you picked up before gaining the tome into the item. This will be the only time that’s needed. Additional Scrolls of Identify acquired after the tome will be automatically placed in the Tome of Identify.

A mysterious man in Diablo II Resurrected. Blizzard Entertainment

How to identify items in Diablo 2: Resurrected

Simply highlight the Scroll of Identify in your inventory, click it, then click the item that’s currently unidentified. That’s it. The item will magically transform into something usable. This process will make you exponentially stronger in no time at all.

How to identify items for free in Diablo 2: Resurrected

If you’re addicted to the rush of identifying items, you can quickly spend your entire fortune on the process. Fortunately, if you play your cards right, you can learn to identify items for absolutely free.

After completing the Den of Evil and the Sisters’ Burial Grounds quests in Act I, you’ll be offered the Search for Cain quest. Accept it. The quest asks you to rescue Deckard Cain by traversing the Underground Passage, eventually letting you reach Tristram. After you’ve saved Cain, he’ll be happy to identify all of your items for free. You’ll be able to find him at the Rogue Encampment.

Cain performs the process in bulk, making it the quickest way to identify your entire inventory.

Make sure to prioritize this quest. If you don’t finish the quest, Cain will still appear in Act II, but he’ll charge 100 gold for his services.

After unlocking Cain, you’ll likely want to opt for a hybrid identifying method. You should stockpile Scrolls of Identify for single uses. Teleport back to Cain in using a town portal scroll if you’ve built up a pile of items that need identifying.